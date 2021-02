रणबीर कपूर और श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म की रिलीज डेट आई सामने, लव रंजन करेंगे निर्देशित

Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor. @LuvFilms @TSeries.