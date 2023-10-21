शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. kangana ranaut name not included in koffee with karan 8 guest list netizens slam karan johar
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2023 (14:41 IST)

'कॉफी विद करण' में कंगना रनौट को इनवाइट नहीं किए जाने से फैंस निराश

'कॉफी विद करण' में कंगना रनौट को इनवाइट नहीं किए जाने से फैंस निराश | kangana ranaut name not included in koffee with karan 8 guest list netizens slam karan johar
koffee with karan 8 : करण जौहर समय-समय पर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की जानी-मानी हस्तियों को अपने चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में बुलाते रहे हैं। आमतौर पर उनके शो में बड़ी-बड़ी हस्तियां प्रमोशन के लिए आती हैं लेकिन इस सीजन में ऐसा नहीं है! वैसे तो करण जौहर की अतिथि सूची बेहद शानदार है जिसका प्रशंसक और इंतजार नहीं कर पा रहे।
 
लेकिन इसके साथ ही फैंस निराश भी है क्योंकि अगले हफ्ते तेजस की रिलीज के बावजूद कंगना रनौट इस 'कॉफी विद करण' का हिस्सा नहीं हैं।
 
कंगना रनौट देश की एक जानी-मानी और प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेत्री हैं और उनकी आगामी फिल्म तेजस जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है, फैन्स के कहना है कि उन्हें करण जौहर के चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में अतिथि बनना चाहिए था। लेकिन होस्ट ने नए सेलेब्रिटी बच्चों को शो में आने के लिए चुना और हमें आश्चर्य है कि क्यों? 
 
करण जौहर ज्यादातर बड़े सुपरस्टार्स को अपने शो में बुलाते हैं और बड़ी सुपरस्टार होने के बावजूद कंगना को 'कॉफी विद करण' में नहीं बुलाया गया। इतनी महान प्रतिभा को बॉलीवुड के दिग्गजों द्वारा दरकिनार किया जाना निराशाजनक है।
 
इसने निश्चित रूप से उन नेटिज़न्स को निराश किया है जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचाते हुए इसके बारे में अपने विचार व्यक्त करना शुरू कर दिया है। यहां देखें नेटिज़न्स की प्रतिक्रिया...
 
















जहां कंगना रनौट की तेजस 27 अक्टूबर को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज होने वाली है, वहीं कॉफी विद करण 26 अक्टूबर से स्ट्रीम होने वाली है।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

जियो स्टूडियोज और कलर येलो प्रोडक्शन्स ने शुरू की 'नखरेवाली' की शूटिंग

जियो स्टूडियोज और कलर येलो प्रोडक्शन्स ने शुरू की 'नखरेवाली' की शूटिंगFilm Nakhrewaalii: जियो स्टूडियोज और आनंद एल राय का प्रोडक्शन हाउस, कलर येलो प्रोडक्शंस, अपने नवीनतम प्रोजेक्ट 'नखरेवाली' के साथ भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग को रोशन करने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है, जिसमें होनहार प्रतिभा अंश दुग्गल मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। सिनेमा की दुनिया में उभरती प्रतिभाओं को अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए जाने जाने वाले, कलर येलो प्रोडक्शंस ने अंश दुग्गल को इस रोमांचक कार्य के प्रमुख अभिनेता के रूप में चुना है।

Bigg Boss 17 में शामिल क्यों हुईं अंकिता लोखंडे, खोला राज

Bigg Boss 17 में शामिल क्यों हुईं अंकिता लोखंडे, खोला राजBigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande: सलमान खान के पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 17' के घर में पहले दिन से ही हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिल रहा है। 'बिग बॉस 17' के घर में एक्ट्रेस अंकिता लोखंडे ने भी अपने पति विक्की जैन के साथ एंट्री की है। दिसंबर 2021 में शादी करने वाला यह जोड़ा इस सीज़न के सबसे चर्चित प्रतियोगियों में से एक है।

मुंबई छोड़कर कुछ समय के लिए चेन्नई में रहेंगे आमिर खान, इस वजह से लिया फैसला!

मुंबई छोड़कर कुछ समय के लिए चेन्नई में रहेंगे आमिर खान, इस वजह से लिया फैसला!Aamir Khan: बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान ने हाल ही में अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस के तहत कई फिल्मों का ऐलान किया है। वह फिल्म 'सितारे जमीन पर' के साथ बॉलीवुड में कमबैक भी करने वाले हैं। इसी बीच खबर आई है कि आमिर खान कुछ दिनों के लिए मुंबई छोड़ रहे हैं।

यश चोपड़ा : रोमांटिक फिल्मों के बादशाह के बारे में 25 रोचक जानकारियां

यश चोपड़ा : रोमांटिक फिल्मों के बादशाह के बारे में 25 रोचक जानकारियांYash Chopra Death Anniversary : यश चोपड़ा का जन्म 27 सितंबर 1932 को लाहौर में हुआ था। वे आठ संतानों में सबसे छोटे थे। उनकी पढ़ाई लाहौर में हुई। 1945 में इनका परिवार पंजाब के लुधियाना में बस गया। यश चोपड़ा इंजीनियर बनने की ख्वाहिश लेकर बंबई आए थे। वे इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए लंदन जाने वाले थे।

बेटी संग तस्वीर शेयर कर स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा इमोशनल नोट, बोलीं- अगर ये गाजा में पैदा हुई होती तो...

बेटी संग तस्वीर शेयर कर स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा इमोशनल नोट, बोलीं- अगर ये गाजा में पैदा हुई होती तो...Swara Bhaskar Post: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर अपने बेबाक बयानों के लिए जानी जाती हैं। वह हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर अपनी राय रखती हैं। बीते दिनों स्वरा ने इसराइल-हमास के बीच चल रहे युद्ध में फिलीस्तीन का स्पोर्ट किया था, जिसके बाद उन्हें ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा था।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

नवरात्रि

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com