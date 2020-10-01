पुश्तैनी हवेली की तस्वीरें देख भावुक हुए दिलीप कुमार, सुनाए बचपन के किस्से

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

हाल ही में पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार शिराज हसन ने सोशल मीडिया पर के पेशावर स्थित पुश्तैनी हवेली की कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट कीं। इन तस्वीरों को देखकर दिलीप कुमार भावुक हो गए। उन्होंने अपनी यादों का पिटारा खोलते हुए बचपन के कुछ किस्से और अपने घर से जुड़ी बातें शेयर कीं।उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे वह घर उनके माता-पिता, दादा-दादी और कई चाचा-चाची-बुआ और उनके बच्चों की बातों और हंसने की आवाज से गुलजार रहता था।घर की रसोई में मशरूफ रहने वाली अपनी मां को याद करते हुए दिलीज साहब ने बताया कि उनकी मां बेहुद नाजुक थी और हमेशा घर की बड़ी-सी रसोई में काम करती रहती थी और वे उनके काम के खत्म होने का इंतजार करते ताकि वो उनके पास बैठकर उनके खूबसूरत चेहरे को निहार सकें।घर के अन्य हिस्सों के बारे में दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि सिटिंग रूम में पूरा परिवार शाम के नाश्ते के ‍लिए इकट्ठा होता था। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि घर में एक बड़ा सा कमरा था, जहां घर की सभी महिलाएं नमाज अदा करती थीं।दादा-दादी के साथ बिताए पलों को याद करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि वह अपने दादाजी को घोड़ा बनाकर उनकी सवारी किया करते थे और उनकी दादी उन्हें मनघड़ंत डरावनी कहानियां सुनाती थीं ताकि वह घर के बाहर अकेले न निकलें।दिलीप साहब ने आगे खुलासा किया कि उन्हें स्टोरी टेलिंग का पहला सबक कहां से मिला। उन्होंने बताया कि किस्सा ख्वानी बाजार में कहानी सुनाने वाले से उन्हें स्टोरी टेलिंग पहला सबक मिला, जिसने उन्हें बाद में फिल्म की कहानियों को चुनने में मदद दी।उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे एक शख्स किस्सा ख्वानी बाजार में दुकानों के बंद हो जाने के बाद चौराहे के बीच में बैठकर वीरता और जीत, छल और प्रतिशोध की कहानियां सुनाया करता था, जिसे वो अपने पिता और चाचा के साथ वहां बैठकर बड़े ही चाव से सुना करते थे।हाल ही में खैबर पख्तूंख्वा सरकार ने ऐलान किया था कि वह दिलीप कुमार के घर को खरीदकर उसे संरक्षित करेगी और उसे एक एतिहासिक इमारत घोषित करेगी।