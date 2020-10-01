गुरुवार, 1 अक्टूबर 2020
पुश्तैनी हवेली की तस्वीरें देख भावुक हुए दिलीप कुमार, सुनाए बचपन के किस्से

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 1 अक्टूबर 2020 (18:37 IST)
हाल ही में पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार शिराज हसन ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिलीप कुमार के पेशावर स्थित पुश्तैनी हवेली की कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट कीं। इन तस्वीरों को देखकर दिलीप कुमार भावुक हो गए। उन्होंने अपनी यादों का पिटारा खोलते हुए बचपन के कुछ किस्से और अपने घर से जुड़ी बातें शेयर कीं।


उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे वह घर उनके माता-पिता, दादा-दादी और कई चाचा-चाची-बुआ और उनके बच्चों की बातों और हंसने की आवाज से गुलजार रहता था।



घर की रसोई में मशरूफ रहने वाली अपनी मां को याद करते हुए दिलीज साहब ने बताया कि उनकी मां बेहुद नाजुक थी और हमेशा घर की बड़ी-सी रसोई में काम करती रहती थी और वे उनके काम के खत्म होने का इंतजार करते ताकि वो उनके पास बैठकर उनके खूबसूरत चेहरे को निहार सकें।



घर के अन्य हिस्सों के बारे में दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि सिटिंग रूम में पूरा परिवार शाम के नाश्ते के ‍लिए इकट्ठा होता था। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि घर में एक बड़ा सा कमरा था, जहां घर की सभी महिलाएं नमाज अदा करती थीं।



दादा-दादी के साथ बिताए पलों को याद करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि वह अपने दादाजी को घोड़ा बनाकर उनकी सवारी किया करते थे और उनकी दादी उन्हें मनघड़ंत डरावनी कहानियां सुनाती थीं ताकि वह घर के बाहर अकेले न निकलें।



दिलीप साहब ने आगे खुलासा किया कि उन्हें स्टोरी टेलिंग का पहला सबक कहां से मिला। उन्होंने बताया कि किस्सा ख्वानी बाजार में कहानी सुनाने वाले से उन्हें स्टोरी टेलिंग पहला सबक मिला, जिसने उन्हें बाद में फिल्म की कहानियों को चुनने में मदद दी।



उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे एक शख्स किस्सा ख्वानी बाजार में दुकानों के बंद हो जाने के बाद चौराहे के बीच में बैठकर वीरता और जीत, छल और प्रतिशोध की कहानियां सुनाया करता था, जिसे वो अपने पिता और चाचा के साथ वहां बैठकर बड़े ही चाव से सुना करते थे।



हाल ही में खैबर पख्तूंख्वा सरकार ने ऐलान किया था कि वह दिलीप कुमार के घर को खरीदकर उसे संरक्षित करेगी और उसे एक एतिहासिक इमारत घोषित करेगी।


