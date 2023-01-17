तालिबान राज में अफगानिस्तान को मिली पहली सुपरकार, लोगों ने फरारी से की तुलना

माडा 9 का अनावरण करते हुए तालिबान के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री, अब्दुल बाकी हक्कानी ने कहा कि यह सुपरकार साबित करती है कि तालिबान शासन अपने लोगों के लिए धर्म और आधुनिक विज्ञान प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।
Meet the ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan.— Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) January 15, 2023
It is reportedly powered by a modified 1.8L 4-cylinder Toyota Corolla engine and uses F1-style pushrod suspension. pic.twitter.com/5gRpHH6bSk
हालांकि यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि यह सुपर कार अफगानिस्तान की सड़कों पर कब तक नजर आएगी। बहरहाल देश के कार प्रेमी अपनी पहली सुपर कार का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
Mada 9 successfully carried out its test drive.#mada9 pic.twitter.com/hHq4ShnBgN— Batt (@BattBross) January 12, 2023