Asian Games : भारत ने पाकिस्तान को Squash में हराकर जीता 10वां Gold Medal

A Glorious Gold by the #Squash men's Team! Team India defeats 2-1in an nail-biter final ! What a great match guys! Great work by @SauravGhosal , @abhaysinghk98 , @maheshmangao & @sandhu_harinder You guys Rock #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 … pic.twitter.com/g4ArXxhQhK





mixed doubles duo, @RutujaBhosale12 and #TOPSchemeAthlete @rohanbopanna have clinched GOLD, showcasing their unmatched talent and teamwork on the world stage.



Let's applaud their remarkable victory at the #AsianGames2022 with pride and passion!… pic.twitter.com/kpZs1JcLq4