शनिवार, 30 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. एशियन गेम्स 2023
  4. Indian Men's Squash Team won 10th Gold Medal after defeating Pakistan in asian games
Written By
Last Updated : शनिवार, 30 सितम्बर 2023 (16:44 IST)

Asian Games : भारत ने पाकिस्तान को Squash में हराकर जीता 10वां Gold Medal

Image Credit : SAI Media Twitter

Gold in Squash Asian Games : भारत ने चीन के हांगझू में एशियाई खेलों 2023 में अपनी तालिका में एक और स्वर्ण जोड़ा है। भारत ने 30 सितंबर को पुरुषों की स्क्वैश टीम स्पर्धा में पाकिस्तान को हराया।
(India wins gold in squash men’s team event with 2-1 victory against Pakistan)
यह 2-1 की जीत, एक कठिन खेल के बाद आई, जिसका परिणाम केवल अंतिम दौर में तय किया गया। अंत में, भारतीय टीम के अभय सिंह (Abhay Singh) अपने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिद्वंद्वी ज़मान नूर (Zaman Noor) को पछाड़कर शीर्ष खिताब हासिल करने में सफल रहे।
 
अभय सिंह ने अंतिम राउंड का मैच 3 अंकों के साथ जीता, जबकि नूर ने 2 अंक बनाए। अंतिम राउंड का कुल स्कोर इस प्रकार था: 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.
 
भारत की एशियाई गेम्स में शानदार परफॉरमेंस 
यह एशियाई खेलों में भारत का अब तक जीता 10वां गोल्ड है। टीम इंडिया के लिए 7वें दिन में यह दूसरा गोल्ड है, इससे पहले आज रोहन बोपन्ना (Rohan Bopanna) और रुतुजा भोसले (Rutuja Bhosle) ने टेनिस मिक्स्ड डबल्स में गोल्ड जीता था। देश के पास अब 10 स्वर्ण, 13 रजत और 13 कांस्य हैं, जिससे कुल पदकों की संख्या 36 हो गई है। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदार

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदारभारत हांगझोउ में आगामी Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में 655 खिलाड़ियों का अपना अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल भेजेगा और देश की निगाहें 39 स्पर्धाओं में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल करने पर लगी होंगी जिसमें व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्पर्धायें शामिल हैं। ‘अब की बार, सौ पार’ (इस बार 100 पदक पार करना) ‘कैचलाइन’ रही है जिससे प्रशंसकों और खेल प्रतिष्ठानों की काफी उम्मीदें लगी होंगी। जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में पिछले चरण में देश ने 70 पदक जीते थे जिससे देश की निगाहें इस आंकड़े को पार करने पर लगी होंगी।

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ी

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ीINDvsSL भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच रविवार को यहां खेले गए एशिया कप फाइनल में कई नए रिकॉर्ड बने।भारत ने यह मैच 10 विकेट से जीतकर एशिया कप में आठवां खिताब जीता। मोहम्मद सिराज के छह विकेट के दम पर श्रीलंका की टीम केवल 50 रन पर सिमट गई। भारतीय टीम ने केवल 6.1 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर दिया।

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवाद

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवादहांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर में शुरू हो रहे एशियाई खेलों से पहले कुश्ती में गहराया संकट सबसे बड़ा विवाद रहा और भारतीय दल की हांगझोउ रवानगी से पहले ही कई विवाद सुर्खियों में रहे।भारतीय दल एशियाई खेलों में सौ से अधिक पदक जीतने के इरादे से जा रहा है।

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदार

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदारभारत तीन हफ्ते पहले जब Asia Cup एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचा था तो उसके कई सवालों के जवाब तलाशने थे।अब जब रोहित शर्मा की टीम श्रीलंका से रवाना हो रही है तो वह ICC ODI World Cup विश्व कप की चुनौती के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीम के मध्यक्रम में अब अधिक स्पष्टता है जबकि उसके पास हर माहौल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाला गेंदबाजी आक्रमण है।

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमान

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमानपाकिस्तान ने इतने वर्षों से अनगिनत तेज गेंदबाज दिये हैं जिसे देखकर क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अन्य देश ईर्ष्या करते हैं और अब जमान खान इस कतार में शामिल होने वाले एक और तेज गेंदबाज बन गये हैं। लेकिन इसमें एक मामूली सा अंतर है। वह शायद पाकिस्तान की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में खेलने वाले पहले ‘स्लिंगर’ (हाथ को ऊपर की जगह कोण से ले जाकर गेंदबाजी) तेज गेंदबाज हैं। जमान को बुधवार को नसीम शाह के चोटिल होकर बाहर होने से पाकिस्तान की एशिया कप वनडे टीम में शामिल किया गया। पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में एक छोटे से गांव मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह 21 साल का खिलाड़ी ‘टेप बॉल’ क्रिकेट खेलते हुए कश्मीर लीग में खेलने लगा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Gold Medal : Bopanna और Bhosle की जोड़ी ने भारत को टेनिस में दिलाया गोल्ड मैडल, भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों में यह 9वां गोल्ड

Gold Medal : Bopanna और Bhosle की जोड़ी ने भारत को टेनिस में दिलाया गोल्ड मैडल, भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों में यह 9वां गोल्डभारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना (Rohan Bopanna) और रुतुजा भोसले (Rutuja Bhosle) ने हांगझू में एशियाई खेल 2023 में मिश्रित युगल में स्वर्ण पदक (gold medal in mixed doubles) जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया।

शूटिंग में एक और सिल्वर, पदक तालिका में नंबर 4 पर भारत

शूटिंग में एक और सिल्वर, पदक तालिका में नंबर 4 पर भारतAsian Games News : भारत के सरबजोत सिंह और दिव्या टीएस को एशियाई खेलों की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा के फाइनल में चीनी जोड़ी से हारने के बाद रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। चीन के झांग बोवेन और जियांग रेंशिन की जोड़ी ने फाइनल 16-14 से जीता।

देखें वनडे विश्व कप 2023 की सारी टीमें और उनके खिलाड़ियों के नाम

देखें वनडे विश्व कप 2023 की सारी टीमें और उनके खिलाड़ियों के नामभारत में अगले महीने से शुरू होने वाले आईसीसी एकदिवसीय विश्व कप में भाग लेने वाले सभी 10 देशों की टीम इस प्रकार हैं।

भारत में पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों को मिल रहा ढेर सारा प्यार, वहीं पीसीबी चीफ बता रहे भारत को 'दुश्मन मुल्क' [WATCH]

भारत में पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों को मिल रहा ढेर सारा प्यार, वहीं पीसीबी चीफ बता रहे भारत को 'दुश्मन मुल्क' [WATCH]वर्ल्ड कप से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तान ने अपने खिलाड़ियों की सैलरी बढ़ाई है। जका अशरफ इसी की घोषणा करके हुए मीडिया से बात कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने भारत की तरफ दुश्मन मुल्क बोलकर इशारा किया। उन्होंने कहा मेरा मकसद है कि जब भी हमारे क्रिकेटर्स दुश्मन मुल्क या किसी भी जगह पर खेलने जाएं जहां कोई टूर्नामेंट हो रहा हो तो उनका आत्मविश्वास हाई रहना चाहिए।

Asian Games : Squash में भारतीय महिला टीम ने जीता Bronze

Asian Games : Squash में भारतीय महिला टीम ने जीता Bronzeभारतीय महिला स्क्वाश टीम ने एशियाई खेलों के सेमीफाइनल में हांगकांग से हारने के बाद कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया ।

New rules from 1st October 2023 : 1 अक्टूबर से क्या खाली होगी जेब या बैंक में जमा रुपयों में होगी बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलाव

New rules from 1st October 2023 : 1 अक्टूबर से क्या खाली होगी जेब या बैंक में जमा रुपयों में होगी बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलावNew Rules from 1st October 2023 : 1 अक्टूबर से नया महीना शुरू हो जाएगा और इसमें कुछ बड़े बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं। इन बदलावों का असर आपकी रसोई से लेकर बैंक में जमा रुपयों तक पर पड़ेगा। जानिए क्या हैं ये बदलाव-

World Culture Festival 2023 : कनाडा में जो कुछ भी हो रहा, वह सामान्य नहीं, चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए साथ आए दुनिया, विश्व संस्कृति महोत्सव में बोले जयशंकर

World Culture Festival 2023 : कनाडा में जो कुछ भी हो रहा, वह सामान्य नहीं, चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए साथ आए दुनिया, विश्व संस्कृति महोत्सव में बोले जयशंकरWorld Culture Festival 2023 : विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar) ने कहा कि जलवायु परिवर्तन और आर्थिक प्रगति जैसी बड़ी वैश्विक चुनौतियों से अलग रहकर प्रभावी रूप से नहीं निपटा जा सकता तथा विश्व को एक साथ लाना और ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण हो गया है। उन्होंने कनाडा को लेकर कहा कि वहां पर जो चल रहा है वह सामान्य नहीं है।

CBDT चेयरमैन गुप्ता और UIDAI CEO अग्रवाल का बढ़ाया कार्यकाल

CBDT चेयरमैन गुप्ता और UIDAI CEO अग्रवाल का बढ़ाया कार्यकालकेंद्र सरकार ने सीबीडीटी चेयरमैन नितिन गुप्ता का कार्यकाल अनुबंध के आधार पर जून 2024 तक नौ महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। उन्हें शनिवार को उनकी निर्धारित सेवानिवृत्ति के दिन सेवा विस्तार दिया गया। वहीं दूसरी ओर वरिष्ठ नौकरशाह अमित अग्रवाल को यूआईडीएआई के सीईओ के तौर पर एक साल का सेवा विस्तार दिया गया है।

2000 के नोट को लेकर सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, 7 अक्टूबर तक बदले जा सकेंगे

2000 के नोट को लेकर सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, 7 अक्टूबर तक बदले जा सकेंगेNew deadline for exchange of Rs 2000 notes announced : 2000 के नोट बदलने की तारीख को केंद्र सरकार ने बढ़ा दिया है। अब 7 अक्टूबर तक बैंकों में 2000 के नोट बदले जा सकेंगे। रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने मई में 2,000 के नोटों को चलन से बाहर करने की घोषणा की थी।

kerala Weather Alert: मौसम विभाग ने केरल के 13 जिलों में जारी किया 'येलो अलर्ट'

kerala Weather Alert: मौसम विभाग ने केरल के 13 जिलों में जारी किया 'येलो अलर्ट'kerala Weather Alert: केरल के कई हिस्सों में शनिवार को भारी बारिश हो रही है जिससे शनिवार को सामान्य जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने कोट्टयम को छोड़कर राज्य के 13 से 14 जिलों में 'येलो अलर्ट' (Yellow Alert) जारी किया है। 'येलो अलर्ट' में 6 से 11 सेंटीमीटर के बीच भारी बारिश की संभावना जताई गई है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्राद्ध पर्व

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com