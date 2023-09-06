Asia Cup में गद्दाफी स्टेडियम में गुल हुई फ्लड लाइट, पाक की हुई किरकिरी

PAKvsBANG पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) की बुधवार को किरकिरी हुई जब एक फ्लडलाइट के खराब होने के कारण मेजबान टीम और बांग्लादेश के बीच एशिया कप Asia Cup क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का सुपर चार चरण का मैच लगभग 20 मिनट तक रुका रहा।बांग्लादेश की टीम 38.4 ओवर में 193 रन पर सिमट गई। इसके जवाब में जब पाकिस्तान ने पांच ओवर में बिना विकेट खोए 15 रन बना लिए थे तब गद्दाफी स्टेडियम के एक फ्लडलाइट टावर की बत्ती गुल हो गई।बत्ती गुल होने के असल कारण का पता नहीं पल पाया लेकिन लगभग 20 मिनट तक फ्लाडलाइट बंद रही। इस दौरान पाकिस्तान के सलामी बल्लेबाजों इमाम उल हक और फखर जमां को अंपायरों से बात करते हुए देखा गया।फ्लाडलाइट दोबारा जलने पर खिलाड़ी मैदान पर पहुंचे और मुकाबले को आगे बढ़ाया।शुरुआती पांच ओवरों में बांग्लादेश के गेंदबाज अच्छी में दिखे। बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज शरीफुल इस्लाम ने बल्लेबाजों को काफी परेशान किया।बत्ती गुल होने से बांग्लादेश के गेंदबाजों की लय प्रभावित हुई। पीसीबी के किसी अधिकारी ने अब तक बत्ती गुल होने का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं किया है।इससे पहले हारिस राउफ और नसीम शाह की तूफानी गेंदबाजी से पाकिस्तान ने एशिया कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सुपर चार मुकाबले में बुधवार को यहां बांग्लादेश को 193 रन पर ढेर कर दिया।मुशफिकुर रहीम (87 गेंद में 64 रन, पांच चौके) और कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन (57 गेंद में 53 रन, सात चौके) के अर्धशतक और दोनों के बीच 100 रन की साझेदारी के बावजूद बांग्लादेश की टीम राउफ (19 रन पर चार विकेट) और नसीम (34 रन पर चार विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने 38.4 ओवर में ही सिमट गई।मुशफिकुर और शाकिब के अलावा बांग्लादेश का कोई बल्लेबाज टिककर नहीं खेल पाया। टीम ने अपने शुरुआती चार विकेट पहले पावर प्ले में ही 47 रन तक गंवा दिए थे जबकि 30 से 39 ओवर के बीच में टीम ने 47 रन जोड़कर छह विकेट गंवाए।राउफ ने अपनी गति से बांग्लादेश के बल्लेबाजों को परेशान किया तो नसीम की स्विंग और सीम का विरोधी बल्लेबाजों के पास कोई जवाब नहीं था।बांग्लादेश ने दूसरे ही ओवर में पिछले मैच के शतकवीर मेहदी हसन मिराज (00) का विकेट गंवाया जिन्होंने नसीम की गेंद पर मिडविकेट पर फखर जमां को कैच थमा दिया।मोहम्मद नईम (20) और लिटन दास (16) ने कुछ आकर्षक शॉट खेलकर स्कोर 31 रन तक पहुंचाया। शाहीन शाह अफरीदी (42 रन पर एक विकेट) ने उछाल लेती गेंद पर लिटन को विकेटकीपर मुशफिकुर रहीम के हाथों कैच कराया।पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने इसके बाद गेंद राउफ को थमाई जिनकी गेंद को पुल करने की कोशिश में नईम गेंदबाज को वापस कैच दे बैठे।तौहीद हृदय (02) को बोल्ड करके राउफ ने पाकिस्तान का स्कोर चार विकेट पर 47 रन किया।शाकिब और मुशफिकुर की अनुभवी जोड़ी ने शीर्ष क्रम की नाकामी के बाद पारी को संभाला। दोनों ने शतकीय साझेदारी की और इस दौरान अर्धशतक भी पूरे किए।फहीम अशरफ (27 रन पर एक विकेट) ने शाकिब को आउट करके इस साझेदारी को तोड़ा जिसके बाद बांग्लादेश की पारी को सिमटने में अधिक समय नहीं लगा।टीम ने अंतिम पांच विकेट 19 रन पर गंवाए।