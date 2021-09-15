Fact Check: जानें, तालिबान समर्थक महिलाओं की बैठक की इस VIRAL तस्वीर का सच

देखें कुछ पोस्ट-
what are Taliban trying to proof by bringing men with women’s Burqa to announce their support? I was wondering what the hell is wrong with these women? Now I saw Only a few of them are women the rest is all men wearing Burqa. pic.twitter.com/9k4SqzIYAg— Shabnam Bayani (@ShabnamBayani) September 11, 2021
This looks beautiful . #Taliban men wearing #Hijab But showing that women support them . Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) never forced his wives to wear Burqa, Nor the Arab has the Technology #BANBurqa #BanHijab #throwBurqa #throwHijab pic.twitter.com/CC9FBiW5GZ— hussain (@hussain61702744) September 13, 2021
क्या है सच?
वायरल तस्वीर को हमने रिवर्स सर्च किया तो हमें यही तस्वीर अफगानिस्तान के टीवी चैनल ‘टोलो न्यूज’ के प्रमुख ‘Lotfullah Najafizada’ के ट्विटर हैंडल पर मिली। लेकिन, इस तस्वीर में बुर्के में कोई पुरुष नहीं है।
Pro-Taliban women gathering in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/G9GYNpzjNl— Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) September 11, 2021
अफगानिस्तान की प्रमुख न्यूज एजेंसी khamma.com की एक रिपोर्ट में भी ओरिजिनल तस्वीर मिली। इस तस्वीर में भी हमें कोई पुरुष बुर्का पहने हुए नजर नहीं आया। अब स्पष्ट है कि ओरिजिनल तस्वीर को एडिट किया गया है।
वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में वायरल दावा गलत निकला। काबुल में तालिबान के समर्थन में हुई महिलाओं की बैठक की तस्वीर को एडिट कर वायरल किया जा रहा है।