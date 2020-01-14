मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2020
क्या JNU हिंसा के बाद Durex ने उड़ाया Delhi Police का मजाक...जानिए सच...

मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2020 (12:33 IST)
5 जनवरी को जेएनयू कैंपस में हुई हिंसा के बाद लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं। हिंसा के दौरान कार्रवाई नहीं करने को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस की आलोचना भी हुई। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया में कंडोम बनाने वाली कंपनी Durex इंडिया के ऑफिशियल लोगो के साथ एक ग्राफिक कार्ड वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस की आलोचना की जा रही है।
क्या है वायरल-

ट्विटर यूजर सानिया अहमद ने इस ग्राफिक कार्ड को #Ded हैशटैग के साथ शेयर किया।


इस ग्राफिक कार्ड पर जो लिखा है उसका हिंदी अनुवाद कुछ इस तरह है- ‘दिल्ली पुलिस से बेहतर सुरक्षा’। इस ग्राफिक कार्ड के नीचे दाईं ओर Durex का लोगो लगा हुआ है, वहीं बाईं ओर #ShameOnDelhiPolice लिखा हुआ है।
इस ग्राफिक कार्ड को Durex ने ही जारी किया है, यह मानते हुए कई अन्य यूजर्स ने भी इसे शेयर किया है।





फिल्ममेकर हंसल मेहता ने भी इस कार्ड को शेयर किया है।


क्या है सच-

ट्विटर यूजर सानिया अहमद ने इस ग्राफिक कार्ड को शेयर करने के बाद ही रिप्लाई में यह साफ कर दिया कि Durex ने ऐसा कोई एड जारी नहीं किया है। लेकिन जिसने भी यह मीम बनाया है, वह उसे ट्रॉफी जरूर देना चाहेंगी।


Durex की पेरंट कंपनी Reckitt Benckiser ने भी इस पूरे मामले पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि उनकी ओर से ऐसा कोई भी मीम जारी नहीं किया गया है।

Durex ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा- ‘RB ने Durex को हालिया विरोध से जोड़ने वाला कोई पोस्ट जारी नहीं किया है। लोगों ने अपनी मर्जी से Durex ब्रैंड के फोटोज का इस्तेमाल किया है।’

वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है दिल्ली पुलिस पर निशाना साधने के लिए जिस ग्राफिक कार्ड को Durex के नाम पर शेयर किया जा रहा है, उसका कंपनी से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

