Fact Check: क्या सभी स्टूडेंट्स को Free Laptop दे रही मोदी सरकार? जानिए सच

@DGPMaharashtra @MahaCyber1 can you take action against this?— $h®[email protected]πt (@shrikantMchavan) December 16, 2020
There is no any announcement by government for free laptop and some spreading fake messages.
I have received this msg from 8626011887.https://t.co/wLvYGpdsRS pic.twitter.com/RVfr0xJuxD
क्या है सच-
यह मैसेज फेक है। मोदी सरकार इस तरह की कोई योजना नहीं चला रही है। भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने इस मैसेज में किए गए दावे का खंडन किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक की तरफ से ट्वीट कर बताया गया कि सरकार ने ऐसी कोई योजना शुरू नहीं की है और यह दावा गलत है।
Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020
इससे पहले ‘उज्जवल योजना’ के नाम का एक अप्रूवल लेटर वायरल हो रहा था, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री उज्ज्वल फाइनेंस योजना के तहत मोदी सरकार लोगों को एक लाख रुपए का लोन दे रही है। इस लोन के लिए 3200 रुपए प्रोसेसिंग फीस के तौर पर देने की बात कही गई है। PIB ने इस लेटर की भी सच्चाई बताई थी। PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से बताया था कि यह लेटर फर्जी है। भारत सरकार की ओर से ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही है।
An approval letter allegedly issued under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana' is granting a loan and requesting a payment of ₹3,200 on the pretext of processing fee.#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. No such scheme is run by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/3Q23Rf5kGd— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2020