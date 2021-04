Fact Check: क्या सांस रोकने के इस टेस्ट से कोरोना संक्रमण का पता लगाया जा सकता है? जानिए सच

FACT: Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the #coronavirus disease or any other lung disease. https://t.co/TdKoGmWrIr #COVID19 #KnowTheFacts pic.twitter.com/0Sd7yUqwts

Claim: If you can hold your breath for 10 sec without discomfort, you don’t have #Coronavirus#PIBFactCheck : Most young patients with #Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for more the 10 sec and many elderly won't be able to do the same.

Conclusion: #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/GXCX2Rujwb