Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 24 जून 2024 (15:48 IST)

West Indies : टी20 विश्व कप के 9 संस्करणों में मेजबान देश कभी खिताब नहीं जीत पाया

West Indies : टी20 विश्व कप के 9 संस्करणों में मेजबान देश कभी खिताब नहीं जीत पाया - In 9 editions, the host nations never won the T20 World Cup, west indies is out as well
T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs SA :  दो बार के टी20 वर्ल्ड के विजेता और मेजबान वेस्ट इंडीज का सेमी फाइनल में प्रवेश करने का सपना अधुरा रह गया, साउथ अफ्रीका ने उन्हें DLS Method से 3 विकेटों से हराकर सेमी फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। आज तक के इतिहास में कोई मेजबान खिताब नहीं जीत पाया है। 
 
साउथ अफ्रीका के सामने इस हार के साथ ही वेस्टइंडीज के लिए तीसरा खिताब जीतने की उनकी उम्मीदें धराशायी हो गईं, लेकिन कप्तान रोवमैन पॉवेल (Rovman Powell) को पिछले एक साल में टीम की प्रगति पर बेहद गर्व है।




पिछले साल एकदिवसीय विश्व कप (ODI World Cup) के लिए क्वालीफाई करने से चूकने के बाद, ऐसा लग रहा था कि वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट अब तक के सबसे निचले स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। पॉवेल की कप्तानी में टीम ने लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और आईसीसी टी20 रैंकिंग में तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई।
पॉवेल ने कहा, ‘‘जब आप बड़े पैमाने पर देखते हैं, तो हमने विश्व कप या सेमीफाइनल नहीं जीता है, लेकिन अगर आप पिछले 15 महीनों में खेले गए क्रिकेट को देखें तौ रैंकिंग में नौवें स्थान से तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंचना सराहनीय प्रयास है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट को लेकर कैरेबियाई देशों में काफी चर्चा है और अब खेल में सुधार करने का काम यहीं से शुरू होगा। एक समूह के रूप में मिलकर काम करना जारी रखें और कैरेबियाई लोगों को गौरवान्वित करें। जब हम राष्ट्रगान सुनते हैं, तो खिलाड़ी के रूप में हमें कुछ महसूस होता है।’’
 
उन्होंने कम स्कोर के बावजूद मैच को आखिरी ओवर तक खींचने के लिए गेंदबाजों की तारीफ की।
 
पॉवेल ने कहा, ‘‘ खिलाड़ियों को इसका श्रेय मिलना चाहिये कि उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर तक संघर्ष किया। बल्लेबाजी इकाई के लिए यह ऐसा प्रदर्शन है जिसे आप भूलना चाहेंगे। हमने बीच के ओवरों में अच्छी बल्लेबाजी नहीं की। मैच की शुरुआत में यह आसान विकेट नहीं था।’’
 
मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लेंUSA के खिलाड़ी Saurabh Netravalkar पेशे से Oracle कंपनी में Software Engineer के रूप में काम करते हैं

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ाUSA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई यादAFG vs PNG : Afghanistan ने Papua New Guinea को हराकर Super 8 के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरू

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरूT20 World Cup के कई रोमांचक मैचों का गवाह रहा Nassau County International Stadium को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोले

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोलेजम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी हमले पर भारत के समर्थन में उतरे Hasan Ali

SA vs WI : लगभग चोक कर गए थे, मार्कराम ने दी जीत के बाद टीम को नसीहत

SA vs WI : लगभग चोक कर गए थे, मार्कराम ने दी जीत के बाद टीम को नसीहतSouth Africa qualified for T20 World Cup Semi Final : टी20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई करने से राहत महसूस कर रहे दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान एडेन मार्कराम (Aiden Markram) ने स्वीकार किया कि उनकी टीम ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ लक्ष्य को जल्दी हासिल करने की हड़बड़ी दिखाई जिससे यह मुकाबला काफी करीबी हो गया।

स्मृति मंधाना ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाकर रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाली पहली महिला बल्लेबाज बनीं

स्मृति मंधाना ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाकर रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाली पहली महिला बल्लेबाज बनींSmriti Mandhana World Record IND vs SA Women's Cricket : गेंदबाजों के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद स्मृति मंधाना की अगुवाई में शानदार बल्लेबाजी से भारतीय महिला टीम ने रविवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6 विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में में सूपड़ा साफ किया।

IND vs AUS : मैच पर बारिश का साया, क्या होगा अगर मैच धुला तो? जानें सेमीफाइनल समीकरण

IND vs AUS : मैच पर बारिश का साया, क्या होगा अगर मैच धुला तो? जानें सेमीफाइनल समीकरणWhat Happens if India vs Australia is washed out, Semi Final Scenario : ICC टूर्नामेंटों के कड़े प्रतिद्वंदी ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत आज एक बार फिर एक दूसरे से भिड़ेंगे और भारत सेमी फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की करने और 8 महीनों बाद वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में मिली उस हार का बदला लेने के लिए अपनी जान झोक देगा

T20I World Cup नहीं जीत पाता मेजबान देश, आज वेस्टइंडीज भी हुई बाहर

T20I World Cup नहीं जीत पाता मेजबान देश, आज वेस्टइंडीज भी हुई बाहरटी-20 विश्वकप में कभी भी कोई मेजबान टीम खिताब नहीं जीत पाई। यह इस विश्वकप में भी जारी रहेगा क्योंकि वेस्टइंडीज आज दक्षिण अफ्रीका से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई है। विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजों से भरी वेस्टइंडीज की नेट रन रेट सुपर 8 सत्र खत्म होने के बाद भी शीर्ष टीम दक्षिण अफ्रीका से बेहतर रहा लेकिन वह 3 में से सिर्फ 1 मैच संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका को हरा पाई और इंग्लैंड और दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने उसे हराकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया।

10 साल बाद T20I WC के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची दक्षिण अफ्रीका, इंडीज को 3 विकेटों से हराया

10 साल बाद T20I WC के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची दक्षिण अफ्रीका, इंडीज को 3 विकेटों से हरायाSAvsWI 10 साल बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका टी-20 विश्वकप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गई है। विवियन रिचर्ड्स स्टेडियम पर उसने एक रोमांचक मैच में मेजबान वेस्टइंडीज को 3 विकेटों से हरा दिया और सेमिफाइनल में जगह बनाई। अब तक इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत के बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका अविजित है। इस हार के बाद मेजबान वेस्टइंडीज का टी-20 विश्वकप अभियान खत्म हो गया है। सुपर 8 के तीनों मैच जीतने से दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहली और इंग्लैंड दूसरी टीम है जो विश्वकप के सेमीफाइनल में जा रही है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका की रन रेट .6 है और इंग्लैंड की रन रेट 1.9।

BJD अध्यक्ष नवीन पटनायक BJP को समर्थन नहीं देने को लेकर क्या बोले?

BJD अध्यक्ष नवीन पटनायक BJP को समर्थन नहीं देने को लेकर क्या बोले?Naveen Patnaik say about BJP: बीजू जनता दल (BJD) के अध्यक्ष नवीन पटनायक (Naveen Patnaik) ने सोमवार को भुवनेश्वर में अपनी पार्टी के 9 राज्यसभा सदस्यों के साथ बैठक की और उनसे 27 जून से शुरू होने वाले संसद के ऊपरी सदन के आगामी सत्र के दौरान एक जीवंत और मजबूत विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाने का आह्वान किया। बैठक में पटनायक ने सांसदों से राज्य के हितों से संबंधित मुद्दों को उचित तरीके से उठाने को भी कहा।

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Meta AI, WhatsApp, Insta और Facebook को होगा फायदा

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Meta AI, WhatsApp, Insta और Facebook को होगा फायदाइंटरनेट तकनीक में रोजाना नए एनोवेशन हो रहे हैं। अब भारत के लिए Meta AI का रोलआउट जारी किया गया है। इसका लाभ WhatsApp, Facebook और Instagram पर मिल सकेगा। इस एक ऐप की मदद से यूजर्स को AI Assistant की सुविधा मिलेगी। यानी यूजर्स आसानी से ऐप छोड़े बिना रियल टाइम सर्चिंग कर सकेंगे, जिससे प्लानिंग, ट्रांसलेशन और इमेज आदि जनरेट किए जा सकेंगे।

गेहूं की जमाखोरी रोकने के लिए सरकार ने लगाई स्टॉक सीमा, हर शुक्रवार को करना होगा खुलासा

गेहूं की जमाखोरी रोकने के लिए सरकार ने लगाई स्टॉक सीमा, हर शुक्रवार को करना होगा खुलासाstorage limit on wheat: सरकार ने खुदरा विक्रेताओं, थोक विक्रेताओं, प्रोसेसर और बड़ी श्रृंखलाओं के खुदरा विक्रेताओं के लिए गेहूं भंडारण की सीमा (storage limit on wheat) लगा दी है। कीमतों में स्थिरता और जमाखोरी रोकने के लिए यह कदम उठाया गया है। केंद्रीय खाद्य सचिव संजीव चोपड़ा ने नई दिल्ली में सोमवार को यह जानाकारी दी।

राहुल गांधी ने कहा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सिर्फ अपनी सरकार बचाने में व्यस्त

राहुल गांधी ने कहा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सिर्फ अपनी सरकार बचाने में व्यस्तRahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर संविधान पर हमला करने का आरोप लगाया और दावा किया कि वह ‘मनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से बैकफुट पर हैं’ तथा अपनी सरकार बचाने में व्यस्त हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि संविधान पर हमला स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

चमलियाल मेले में 7वीं बार शिरकत नहीं करेंगे पाकिस्तानी रेंजर, फिर रहेगी रौनक फीकी

चमलियाल मेले में 7वीं बार शिरकत नहीं करेंगे पाकिस्तानी रेंजर, फिर रहेगी रौनक फीकीChamliyal fair: इस गुरुवार यानी 27 जून को रामगढ़ सेक्टर में इस चमलियाल सीमांत पोस्ट पर आयोजित किए जा रहे वाले बाबा चमलियाल (Baba Chamliyal) के मेले में इस बार भी लगातार 7वीं बार भी दोनों मुल्कों के बीच 'शकर' और 'शर्बत' (sugar and 'sherbet) नहीं बंटेगा, क्योंकि इस बार पाक रेंजरों अड़ियल रवैया को ध्यान में रखते हुए भारतीय सुरक्षाबलों की ओर से उन्हें शिरकत या चाद्दर चढ़ाने का न्योता ही नहीं दिया गया है।
