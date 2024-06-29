शनिवार, 29 जून 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 29 जून 2024 (21:23 IST)

IND vs SA Final Live : बापू तारी बैटिंग भी कमाल छे, फाइनल में अक्षर पटेल ने खेली यादगार पारी

India vs South Africa Live T20 World Cup 2024 : अक्षर पटेल ने भारत और साउथ अफ्रीका के बीच खेले जा रहे टी वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल के मैच में यादगार पारी खेली जिसे वे कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे और न ही भूल पाएंगे भारतीय फैन्स, 3 विकेट गिरने के बाद अक्षर पटेल को ऊपर भेजा गया जहां उन्होंने पारी संभाली और  विराट कोहली का साथ देते हुए 31 गेंदों पर 47 रन बनाए, उसके बाद Quinton De Kock द्वारा रन आउट किए गए लेकिन उसके बाद हर जगह उनकी पारी की तारीफ़ हुई.



गिरते विकेटों के बीच अक्षर पटेल ऐसे एकमात्र बल्लेबाज रहे जिन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीकी स्पिनरों पर आक्रामक रुख एख्तियार किया। उन्होंने मार्कर्म और केशव महाराज पर दो छक्के लगाए। हालांकि जब लग रहा था कि अक्षर पटेल अपना अर्धशतक पूरा कर लेंगें तब ही गलती से रन आउट हो गए। उन्होंने 31 गेंदो में 47 रन बनाए।

इससे पहले उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल मैच में 3 विकेट लेकर भारतीय टीम को फाइनल में पहुंचने में मदद की थी.



