IND vs SA Final Live : बापू तारी बैटिंग भी कमाल छे, फाइनल में अक्षर पटेल ने खेली यादगार पारी

Axar Patel playing his best knock of his career. pic.twitter.com/KHA0IMMDu0

Axar Patel can walk into all 3 format teams as a batsman. His bowling is a bonus pic.twitter.com/Wk5B1p8lyD

47 (31) in the T20 World Cup Final. Came in when India lost 3 early wickets, he built the innings with Virat. The Bapu show in Barbados, an unfortunate end to his knock. pic.twitter.com/ucWa5ZlBYF