1992 की विश्व विजेता टीम के सामने फीकी है पाकिस्तान, क्या इतिहास दोहरा सकती है बाबर की टोली?

"Excited, not nervous" – Babar Azam on the team's mood ahead of the final. #T20WorldCupFinal | #TeamPakistan pic.twitter.com/W69wsdLAoq

Our team

Our pride

Our players



And and and Our CHAMPIONS



Shaddy boy @76Shadabkhan #shadabkhan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Hsu5exbZPb