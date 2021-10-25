सहवाग ने कहा पाकिस्तान की जीत पर भारत के हिस्सों में फोड़े गए पटाखे तो दिवाली पर बैन क्यूं?

कल टी-20 विश्वकप में पाकिस्तान ने भारत को 10 विकेट से एकतरफा हार का स्वाद चखाया लेकिन सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान की इस जीत पर दुर्भाग्य से भारत में भी कुछ हिस्सों में पटाखों की आवाज सुनाई दी।
इस पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट लिखा कि दिवाली के समय पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध होता है। लेकिन कल पाकिस्तान की जीत के बाद भारत में कई जगहों पर पटाखें फोड़ने की खबरें सामने आयी। अच्छा यह क्रिकेट की जीत के पटाखे हो सकते हैं। तो फिर दिवाली के समय इस पर प्रतिबंध क्यों। दोगलापन क्यूं, सारा ज्ञान तब ही याद आता है।
Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021
गौरतलब है कि ट्विटर पर कई ऐसे वीडियो भी सामने आए हैं जिसमें पटाखों के जलाने के वीडियो सामने आए हैं। यह कितने सही है कितने गलत इसका अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है। एक वीडियो दिल्ली के सीमापुरी इलाके का बताया जा रहा है जहां कल रात पटाखे फोड़े गए।
इसके अलावा कुछ वीडियो मल्लपुरम और कश्मीर इलाके के भी बताए जा रहे हैं।
Unusual Celebration in #Delhi's Seemapuri area of #India over defeat of #TeamIndia in #Pak_vs_India— Himat (@Himat75) October 24, 2021
. #BJP cell inciting for communal violence against minorities due celebration for #Pakistan #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/InXQnITQJx
In Majority, true colors of Qaum comes out.— Nitin Gupta (@Nitin_Rivaldo) October 25, 2021
Ms burts crackers in Seelampur, Mallapuram, Kashmir & many other places.
Ganga Jamuna tehjeeb ki nautanki majboori hai, Jab tak minority hai.
Once demography changes, it'll be 1947 all over again. pic.twitter.com/SdgX8Vslyx
कश्मीर के तो दो वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुए। ट्वीट्स में ऐसा बताया गया है कि इस वीडियो में जो
इसके अलावा कुछ ट्वीट्स के वीडियो में यह दावा किया गया है कि श्रीनगर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की लड़कियों ने भी पाकिस्तान की जीत पर काफी जश्न मनाया और नारे लगाए। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)
They are MBBS and PG students of SKIMS Medical college Srinagar, Kashmir .They are celebrating the victory of Paki$tan over India.Shame on Traitor$ and we are Facing this behaviour of Mu$lims of Kashmir since College Time .They are persuing free MBBS degree from GoI. pic.twitter.com/Wvv5AegBWb— Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) October 24, 2021
Medical students of Kashmir cheering for Pak after India lost.— Nitin Gupta (@Nitin_Rivaldo) October 25, 2021
Tomm, they will be incharge of treating ur loved ones
Imagine the life of ur Indian mother in the hands of those u hate ur motherland!
Imagine Ishrat Jehan as ur mother's caretaker! pic.twitter.com/nq3qqJS1E8