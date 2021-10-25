सोमवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2021
सहवाग ने कहा पाकिस्तान की जीत पर भारत के हिस्सों में फोड़े गए पटाखे तो दिवाली पर बैन क्यूं?

Last Updated: सोमवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2021 (22:45 IST)
जैसे पाकिस्तान में पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर बेबाकी से अपनी बात रखते हैं वैसे ही भारत में पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग किसी भी मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखते हैं।

कल टी-20 विश्वकप में पाकिस्तान ने भारत को 10 विकेट से एकतरफा हार का स्वाद चखाया लेकिन सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान की इस जीत पर दुर्भाग्य से भारत में भी कुछ हिस्सों में पटाखों की आवाज सुनाई दी।
इस पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट लिखा कि दिवाली के समय पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध होता है। लेकिन कल पाकिस्तान की जीत के बाद भारत में कई जगहों पर पटाखें फोड़ने की खबरें सामने आयी। अच्छा यह क्रिकेट की जीत के पटाखे हो सकते हैं। तो फिर दिवाली के समय इस पर प्रतिबंध क्यों। दोगलापन क्यूं, सारा ज्ञान तब ही याद आता है।

गौरतलब है कि ट्विटर पर कई ऐसे वीडियो भी सामने आए हैं जिसमें पटाखों के जलाने के वीडियो सामने आए हैं। यह कितने सही है कितने गलत इसका अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है। एक वीडियो दिल्ली के सीमापुरी इलाके का बताया जा रहा है जहां कल रात पटाखे फोड़े गए।
इसके अलावा कुछ वीडियो मल्लपुरम और कश्मीर इलाके के भी बताए जा रहे हैं।

कश्मीर के तो दो वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुए। ट्वीट्स में ऐसा बताया गया है कि इस वीडियो में जो
कुछ लड़के पाकिस्तान की जीत के करीब पहुंचने पर जश्न मना रहे हैं वह श्रीनगर मेडिकल कॉलेज के छात्र हैं।
इसके अलावा कुछ ट्वीट्स के वीडियो में यह दावा किया गया है कि श्रीनगर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की लड़कियों ने भी पाकिस्तान की जीत पर काफी जश्न मनाया और नारे लगाए। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


