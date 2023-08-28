फेंको तो ऐसा फेंको, सहवाग से लेकर SAI तक ऐसे मिले नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई संदेश

पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग : फेंको तो ऐसे फेंको कि चार लोग बोले क्या फेंका है यार । 88 . 17 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका और हमारे चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीता । जीत का सिलसिला जारी है ।’’
Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023
88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues .pic.twitter.com/9TOFl4P6uM
भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (SAI) : विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में नीरज चोपड़ा ने ऊंचे मानक कायम किये ।उन्होंने 88 . 17 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ इतिहास का रूख बदलते हुए स्वर्ण पदक जीता । इसके साथ ही वह विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गए । एक समय पर विश्व चैम्पियनशिप, डायमंड लीग और ओलंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी । सलाम नीरज चोपड़ा । ’’
