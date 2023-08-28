सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2023
फेंको तो ऐसा फेंको, सहवाग से लेकर SAI तक ऐसे मिले नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई संदेश

बुडापेस्ट में विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर इतिहास रचने वाले तोक्यो ओलंपिक चैम्पियन भालाफेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा को समूचे खेल जगत और नामचीन हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई दी है।

मौजूदा ओलंपिक चैम्पियन चोपड़ा ने बुडापेस्ट में चल रही विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में कल देर रात पुरूषों की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में 88.17 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ स्वर्ण पदक जीता । वह ओलंपिक और विश्व चैम्पियनशिप स्वर्ण एक समय पर जीतने वाले निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा के बाद दूसरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी बन गए।

अभिनव बिंद्रा : बुडापेस्ट में विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में नीरज चोपड़ा को जीत दर्ज करने देखकर अपार गर्व का अनुभव हुआ। तुम्हारी प्रतिबद्धता और परिश्रम सभी के लिये मिसाल है। बधाई हो विश्व चैम्पियन। आपके जैसे सितारों के रहते भारत और चमक रहा है।’’

महान एथलीट और भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ अध्यक्ष पी टी उषा : विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतने पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई। आप इस गोल्डन टच के साथ देश के लिये आगे भी उपलब्धियां हासिल करते रहे । हमेशा आशीष।’’

विश्व एथलेटिक्स : ओलंपिक चैम्पियन भालाफेंक में विश्व चैम्पियन बना। नीरज चोपड़ा ने 88 . 17 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ पिछले साल के रजत को बुडापेस्ट में चमचमाते स्वर्ण में बदला।
पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग : फेंको तो ऐसे फेंको कि चार लोग बोले क्या फेंका है यार । 88 . 17 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका और हमारे चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीता । जीत का सिलसिला जारी है ।’’

भारतीय सेना : भारतीय सेना सूबेदार नीरज चोपड़ा को विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप बुडापेस्ट में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बधाई देती है ।
भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (SAI) : विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में नीरज चोपड़ा ने ऊंचे मानक कायम किये ।उन्होंने 88 . 17 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ इतिहास का रूख बदलते हुए स्वर्ण पदक जीता । इसके साथ ही वह विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गए । एक समय पर विश्व चैम्पियनशिप, डायमंड लीग और ओलंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी । सलाम नीरज चोपड़ा । ’
