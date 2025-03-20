साल में तीसरी बार पहले दौर से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई PV सिंधु, सीधे सेटों में मिली हार

35वें स्थान पर काबिज भारतीय शटलर प्रियांशु राजावत ने स्थानीय खिलाड़ी टोबियास कुएंजी को मात्र 29 मिनट में 21-10, 21-11 से हराकर पुरुष एकल स्पर्धा के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। अब उनका अगले दौर में फ्रांस के टोमा जूनियर पोपोव से मुकाबला होगा।
Two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu suffered a first-round exit at the ongoing Swiss Open 2025.#SwissOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/venWaAfpNs— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2025
#SwissOpenSuper300— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 19, 2025
PV Sindhu stages a late fightback in Game 2 from 9-16 to 18-17 but Jakobsen holds her nerve to win in straight games. Sindhu throws up her racket in frustration. She wasn't happy with a couple of line calls in the 2nd game. But as it is, another R32-exit. pic.twitter.com/cpZJ6LTCVg