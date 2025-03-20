गुरुवार, 20 मार्च 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. समाचार
  4. PV Sindhu ousted in the first round of tournatment thrice in the year
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 20 मार्च 2025 (15:39 IST)

साल में तीसरी बार पहले दौर से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई PV सिंधु, सीधे सेटों में मिली हार

साल में तीसरी बार पहले दौर से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई PV सिंधु, सीधे सेटों में मिली हार - PV Sindhu ousted in the first round of tournatment thrice in the year
पूर्व विश्व चैंपियन पीवी सिंधु स्विस ओपन 2025 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के महिला एकल मुकाबले में डेनमार्क की जूली जैकबसेन से पहले दौर में हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गईं।बुधवार को खेले गये मुकाबले में सिंधु को 61 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में जूली जैकबसेन से 21-17, 21-19 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सिंधु इस वर्ष लगातार तीसरी बार पहले दौर में हारी है।

पुरुष एकल में, किदांबी श्रीकांत ने बीडब्ल्यूएफ सुपर 300 टूर्नामेंट के अपने शुरुआती दौर में हमवतन एचएस प्रणय के खिलाफ कड़ी चुनौती के बीच मुकाबला 23-21, 23-21 से जीत लिया। श्रीकांत दूसरे दौर में चीन के ली शिफेंग से भिड़ेंगे। वहीं क्वालीफायर शंकर सुब्रमण्यन ने मैग्नस जोहानसन पर 21-5, 21-16 से शानदार जीत के साथ पुरुष एकल के दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश किया।
35वें स्थान पर काबिज भारतीय शटलर प्रियांशु राजावत ने स्थानीय खिलाड़ी टोबियास कुएंजी को मात्र 29 मिनट में 21-10, 21-11 से हराकर पुरुष एकल स्पर्धा के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। अब उनका अगले दौर में फ्रांस के टोमा जूनियर पोपोव से मुकाबला होगा।

दिन के अन्य मुकाबलों में अनुपमा ने उभरते हुए भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार अनमोल खरब को 21-14, 21-13 से और इशारानी बरुआ ने आकर्शी कश्यप को 21-18, 17-21, 20-22 के स्कोर से हराया।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

चैंपियन्स टीम इंडिया ने बिना एक टॉस जीते चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी के सारे मैच जीते

चैंपियन्स टीम इंडिया ने बिना एक टॉस जीते चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी के सारे मैच जीतेचैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी अब भारत के कब्जे में है। खिताबी मुकाबले में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 4 विकेटों से हरा दिया। लेकिन खास बात यह रही कि भारत ने इस ट्रॉफी में एक भी बार अपनी मर्जी का निर्णय नहीं लिया फिर भी ट्रॉफी भारत की झोली में गिरी। भारत ने इस टूर्नामेंट में 5 टॉस हारे लेकिन पांचो मैच जीते।

Champions Trophy की सबसे सफल टीम बनी भारत, तीसरी बार झोली में किया खिताब

Champions Trophy की सबसे सफल टीम बनी भारत, तीसरी बार झोली में किया खिताबINDvsNZचैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी को भारत ने तीसरी बार अपने कब्जे में किया है। अगर वनडे, टी-20 विश्वकप और चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी को देखें तो यह ट्रॉफी भारत को खासा पसंद है क्योंकि बाकी दोनों विश्वकप भारत ने 2-2 बार जीते हैं लेकिन यह ट्रॉफी भारत 3 बार जीत चुका है। यह नहीं भारत अब चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी की सबसे सफल टीम बन चुका है। उनके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम है जो 2 बार चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी जीत चुकी है। ऑस्ट्रिलिया को दोनों बार कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने साल 2006 और 2009 में खिताब जिताया था।

'मैं कहीं नहीं जा रहा', रोहित शर्मा ने ODI से संन्यास की अटकलों को किया खारिज (Video)

'मैं कहीं नहीं जा रहा', रोहित शर्मा ने ODI से संन्यास की अटकलों को किया खारिज (Video)वनडे प्रारूप को अलविदा नहीं कह रहा, अफवाहें मत फैलाइये : रोहित शर्मा

Champions Trophy: न्यूजीलैंड से 25 साल पुराना बदला किया चुकता और उस ही अंदाज में

Champions Trophy: न्यूजीलैंड से 25 साल पुराना बदला किया चुकता और उस ही अंदाज मेंन्यूजीलैंड को चार विकेट से हराकर भारत ने जीता चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का खिताब

मोटेरा के जख्मों पर दुबई में मरहम लगाकर राहुल ने बदली अपनी और टीम की तकदीर

मोटेरा के जख्मों पर दुबई में मरहम लगाकर राहुल ने बदली अपनी और टीम की तकदीरआस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में विजयी छक्का जड़ने वाले केएल राहुल ही थे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ फाइनल में संकटमोचक की भूमिका निभाकर भारत को चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी जिताने में उनका योगदान अनदेखा नहीं किया जा सकता। यह वही केएल राहुल हैं जिन्होंने 19 नवंबर 2023 को आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों वनडे विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद सबसे ज्यादा लानत मलामत झेली थी। जब लगातार दस जीत के साथ फाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय टीम अहमदाबाद में आखिरी मुकाबले में आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 240 रन पर आउट हो गई और 107 गेंद में 66 रन बनाने पर राहुल आलोचकों का कोपभाजन बने।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com