ओडिशा के खेलमंत्री ने किया एशियाई खेलों में रजत जीतने वाले किशोर जेना को सम्मानित

ओडिशा के खेलमंत्री ने किया एशियाई खेलों में रजत जीतने वाले किशोर जेना को सम्मानित - Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Felicitates Kishore Kumar Jena for winning silver medal in asian games
Kishore Jena Silver In Asian Games : ओडिशा के खेल और युवा कार्यमंत्री तुषारकांति बहेड़ा ने हांगझोउ एशियाई खेलों में रजत पदक जीतने वाले भालाफेंक खिलाड़ी किशोर कुमार जेना को सम्मानित किया।

 जेना ने एशियाई खेलों में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करते हुए 87 . 54 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ रजत पदक जीता और पेरिस ओलंपिक (Paris Olympics) के लिए भी क्वालीफाई कर दिया । ओलंपिक चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra Gold) ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता था ।
बहेड़ा ने कलिंगा खेल परिसर में जेना को सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर हॉकी प्रवर्तन परिषद के अध्यक्ष दिलीप टिर्की, खेल निदेशक सिद्धार्थ दास, ओडिशा ओलंपिक संघ और खेल विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे ।
बहेड़ा ने कहा ,‘‘ जेना के कड़े परिश्रम और लगन ने पूरे प्रदेश को गौरवान्वित किया है । उसने पिछले कुछ साल में एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर काफी प्रगति की है । मुझे यकीन है कि वह पेरिस ओलंपिक में ओडिशा और भारत का नाम रोशन करेगा ।’’  (भाषा) 
 
