ओडिशा के खेलमंत्री ने किया एशियाई खेलों में रजत जीतने वाले किशोर जेना को सम्मानित

Amazing that Kishore Kumar Jena's throw of 87.54m yesterday was only 4cm short of Neeraj Chopra's 87.58m throw which won him the Olympic Gold medal at Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/L8e1OFdI49— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 5, 2023
VIDEO | "Odisha is full of talent like Javelin thrower Kishore Jena, whose prowess we were not even aware of before the Asian Games 2023. Suddenly, we discovered that we have exceptional talent in Javelin throw, alongside athletes like Neeraj Chopra. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is… pic.twitter.com/2qtGYwk57I— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2023