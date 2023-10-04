बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2023
बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2023 (19:03 IST)

चीटर चीनी भी नहीं रोक पाए नीरज और किशोर के मेडल, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

चीटर चीनी भी नहीं रोक पाए नीरज और किशोर के मेडल, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन - Sluggish Chinese volunteers fails to deter Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jenas spirit
ओलंपिक और विश्व चैम्पियन Neeraj Chopra नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपेक्षा के अनुरूप प्रदर्शन करते हुए इस सत्र का अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ 88 . 88 मीटर का थ्रो फेंककर Asian Games एशियाई खेलों की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता जबकि किशोर जेना ने 87. 54 मीटर के साथ रजत पदक हासिल किया।

भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में मुकाबला दोनों भारतीयों के ही बीच था और जेना ने एक समय 86.77 मीटर के अपने तीसरे थ्रो के साथ बढत भी बना ली थी लेकिन पिछली बार के चैम्पियन चोपड़ा ने अपने चौथे थ्रो पर 88.88 मीटर फेंककर फिर बढत बना ली।

चोपड़ा ने 82.38, 84.49, 88.88 और 80. 80 मीटर के थ्रो फेंके। उनका तीसरा और छठा थ्रो फाउल रहा । वहीं जेना ने 81.26,79.76, 86.77 और 87.54 के थ्रो फेंके। उनका पांचवां और छठा थ्रो फाउल रहा।जापान के डीन रौड्रिक गेंकी ने 82 . 68 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ कांस्य पदक जीता।

हालांकि यह सब इतनी आसानी से नहीं मिला। नीरज चोपड़ा का पहला थ्रो ही 85 मीटर के बाद पड़ा लेकिन उसे चीनी अधिकारियों ने दर्ज नहीं किया। नीरज चोपड़ा गफलत के साथ जज की डेस्क छोड़ नहीं रहे थे। अंतत इसको तकनीकी खामी मानी गई और नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपना सफर फिर शुरु किया। उनका पहला थ्रो भी 82 मीटर का रहा था।

सिर्फ नीरज चोपड़ा ही नहीं बल्कि भारत के किशोर जेना के दूसरे थ्रो को लाइन पर बैठे जज ने फाउल करार दे दिया जबकि जेना का पांव लाइन के पीछे था। जेना भी डेस्क पर गए और तब जाकर उनका यह थ्रो गिना गया।ट्विटर पर भारतीय खेल प्रेमियों ने इस विवाद पर कुछ ऐसे पोस्ट किए।

