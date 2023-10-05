चीटर चीनी अधिकारियों पर बरसी पूर्व एथलीट, कहा जानबूझकर डाल रहे हैं बाधा

#NeerajChopra threw a monster throw in his first attempt but the Chinese technology failed and they couldn't measure it.



once this Asian Games gets over, this cheating by Chinese officials throughout the tournament against Indian athletes should be thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/NhTvGt4zwY — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October 4, 2023

Cheater China tried hard to stop India winning Gold



But our Brave athletes ensured both Gold & Silver #Devara #SanjaySingh #संजय_सिंह #किशोर_जेना #नीरज_चोपड़ा #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/1d5eIl29LI

— Dr Jain (@DrJain21) October 4, 2023

Reason for the technical glitch which didn't let #NeerajChopra's 85M+ throw get recorded pic.twitter.com/kHfCR7PzfL

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October 4, 2023

Cheaters Spotted





It clearly shows that this throw was appox 87+ but still they cheated on Neeraj Chopra



It’s not district level match. Cheap Chinese propaganda#NeerajChopra #Cheer4India #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2022





Kishore Jena's 2nd throw is counted legal as it should have been in first place.





Brilliant leadership shown by Neeraj Chopra to stand up against clueless and unjust Chinese officials.#NeerajChopra | #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/0hGcMinu5I

भारत के स्टार खिलाड़ी ओलंपिक चैंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा के भाला फेंक स्पर्धा के दौरान पहला थ्रो को नहीं मापे जाने पर बड़ा विवाद पैदा हो गया है तथा अपने जमाने की दिग्गज एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने चीन के अधिकारियों पर ‘धोखाधड़ी का प्रयास करने’ और भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।ऐसा लग रहा था कि चोपड़ा ने 85 मीटर की दूरी को पार किया है लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह रही कि अधिकारियों ने इसको रिकॉर्ड नहीं किया और बाद में उन्होंने इसका कोई कारण भी नहीं बताया।अपने चौथे प्रयास में स्वर्ण पदक सुनिश्चित करने वाले चोपड़ा ने पत्रकारों से कहा,‘‘मैं नहीं जानता कि मेरा पहला थ्रो क्यों नहीं मापा गया। मेरे तुरंत बाद दूसरे और तीसरे प्रतियोगी के थ्रो की दूरी मापी गई। मैं यही पूछता रह गया कि मेरे पहले प्रयास में क्या हुआ।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘मैं असमंजस की स्थिति में था क्योंकि मैंने अब तक जितनी भी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया उनमें कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ। मुझे लगता है कि वे उस स्थान को भूल गए जहां पर मेरा भाला गिरा था।’’इस स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतने वाले एक अन्य भारतीय खिलाड़ी किशोर जेना का दूसरा थ्रो भी पहले अमान्य करार दिया गया था लेकिन बाद में फैसला बदल दिया गया।भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने अधिकारियों पर भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।अंजू ने कहा,‘‘वह हमारे साथ धोखाधड़ी करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे और हमारे एथलीटों का ध्यान भंग करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। नीरज का पहला थ्रो शानदार था और यहां गड़बड़ी करने का प्रयास था। हमने नीरज से वहीं पर विरोध दर्ज करने के लिए कहा। जेना का थ्रो भी फाउल दिया गया जबकि उसने एक फुट पीछे से भाला फेंका था।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘चीन में जीत दर्ज करना बहुत मुश्किल है भले ही हम अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीटों को उतारें वे उन्हें परेशान करने की कोशिश करेंगे।’