गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:06 IST)

चीटर चीनी अधिकारियों पर बरसी पूर्व एथलीट, कहा जानबूझकर डाल रहे हैं बाधा

भारत के स्टार खिलाड़ी ओलंपिक चैंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा के भाला फेंक स्पर्धा के दौरान पहला थ्रो को नहीं मापे जाने पर बड़ा विवाद पैदा हो गया है तथा अपने जमाने की दिग्गज एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने चीन के अधिकारियों पर ‘धोखाधड़ी का प्रयास करने’ और भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।

ऐसा लग रहा था कि चोपड़ा ने 85 मीटर की दूरी को पार किया है लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह रही कि अधिकारियों ने इसको रिकॉर्ड नहीं किया और बाद में उन्होंने इसका कोई कारण भी नहीं बताया।

अपने चौथे प्रयास में स्वर्ण पदक सुनिश्चित करने वाले चोपड़ा ने पत्रकारों से कहा,‘‘मैं नहीं जानता कि मेरा पहला थ्रो क्यों नहीं मापा गया। मेरे तुरंत बाद दूसरे और तीसरे प्रतियोगी के थ्रो की दूरी मापी गई। मैं यही पूछता रह गया कि मेरे पहले प्रयास में क्या हुआ।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘मैं असमंजस की स्थिति में था क्योंकि मैंने अब तक जितनी भी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया उनमें कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ। मुझे लगता है कि वे उस स्थान को भूल गए जहां पर मेरा भाला गिरा था।’’

इस स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतने वाले एक अन्य भारतीय खिलाड़ी किशोर जेना का दूसरा थ्रो भी पहले अमान्य करार दिया गया था लेकिन बाद में फैसला बदल दिया गया।भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने अधिकारियों पर भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।

अंजू ने कहा,‘‘वह हमारे साथ धोखाधड़ी करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे और हमारे एथलीटों का ध्यान भंग करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। नीरज का पहला थ्रो शानदार था और यहां गड़बड़ी करने का प्रयास था। हमने नीरज से वहीं पर विरोध दर्ज करने के लिए कहा। जेना का थ्रो भी फाउल दिया गया जबकि उसने एक फुट पीछे से भाला फेंका था।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘चीन में जीत दर्ज करना बहुत मुश्किल है भले ही हम अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीटों को उतारें वे उन्हें परेशान करने की कोशिश करेंगे।’’(भाषा)
Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदार

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदारभारत हांगझोउ में आगामी Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में 655 खिलाड़ियों का अपना अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल भेजेगा और देश की निगाहें 39 स्पर्धाओं में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल करने पर लगी होंगी जिसमें व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्पर्धायें शामिल हैं। ‘अब की बार, सौ पार’ (इस बार 100 पदक पार करना) ‘कैचलाइन’ रही है जिससे प्रशंसकों और खेल प्रतिष्ठानों की काफी उम्मीदें लगी होंगी। जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में पिछले चरण में देश ने 70 पदक जीते थे जिससे देश की निगाहें इस आंकड़े को पार करने पर लगी होंगी।

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ी

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ीINDvsSL भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच रविवार को यहां खेले गए एशिया कप फाइनल में कई नए रिकॉर्ड बने।भारत ने यह मैच 10 विकेट से जीतकर एशिया कप में आठवां खिताब जीता। मोहम्मद सिराज के छह विकेट के दम पर श्रीलंका की टीम केवल 50 रन पर सिमट गई। भारतीय टीम ने केवल 6.1 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर दिया।

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवाद

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवादहांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर में शुरू हो रहे एशियाई खेलों से पहले कुश्ती में गहराया संकट सबसे बड़ा विवाद रहा और भारतीय दल की हांगझोउ रवानगी से पहले ही कई विवाद सुर्खियों में रहे।भारतीय दल एशियाई खेलों में सौ से अधिक पदक जीतने के इरादे से जा रहा है।

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदार

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदारभारत तीन हफ्ते पहले जब Asia Cup एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचा था तो उसके कई सवालों के जवाब तलाशने थे।अब जब रोहित शर्मा की टीम श्रीलंका से रवाना हो रही है तो वह ICC ODI World Cup विश्व कप की चुनौती के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीम के मध्यक्रम में अब अधिक स्पष्टता है जबकि उसके पास हर माहौल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाला गेंदबाजी आक्रमण है।

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमान

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमानपाकिस्तान ने इतने वर्षों से अनगिनत तेज गेंदबाज दिये हैं जिसे देखकर क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अन्य देश ईर्ष्या करते हैं और अब जमान खान इस कतार में शामिल होने वाले एक और तेज गेंदबाज बन गये हैं। लेकिन इसमें एक मामूली सा अंतर है। वह शायद पाकिस्तान की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में खेलने वाले पहले ‘स्लिंगर’ (हाथ को ऊपर की जगह कोण से ले जाकर गेंदबाजी) तेज गेंदबाज हैं। जमान को बुधवार को नसीम शाह के चोटिल होकर बाहर होने से पाकिस्तान की एशिया कप वनडे टीम में शामिल किया गया। पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में एक छोटे से गांव मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह 21 साल का खिलाड़ी ‘टेप बॉल’ क्रिकेट खेलते हुए कश्मीर लीग में खेलने लगा।

Asian Games में आई बुरी खबर, पीवी सिंधू को क्वार्टरफाइनल में मिली करारी हार

Asian Games में आई बुरी खबर, पीवी सिंधू को क्वार्टरफाइनल में मिली करारी हारभारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधु को गुरुवार को महिला एकल के क्वार्टरफाइनल मुकाबले में चीन की खिलाड़ी से हारकर एशियाई खेलों से बाहर हो गई है।आज यहां बिनजियांग जिम्नेजियम स्टेडियम में 47 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता और दुनिया की 15वें नंबर की खिलाड़ी सिंधु को पांचवें रैकिंग की चीन की हे बिंगजियाओ से 21-16, 21-12 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

भारतीय महिला कंपाउंड टीम को गोल्ड, तीरंदाजी में जीते 5 पदक

भारतीय महिला कंपाउंड टीम को गोल्ड, तीरंदाजी में जीते 5 पदकAsian Games Updates : भारतीय महिला कंपाउंड टीम ने पिछड़ने के बाद वापसी करते हुए गुरुवार को यहां रोमाचंक फाइनल में चीनी ताइपे को एक अंक से हराकर एशियाई खेलों की तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता में दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक सुनिश्चित किया।

शिखर धवन का आयशा मुखर्जी से तलाक, दी मानसिक प्रताड़ता, बच्चे से रखा दूर

शिखर धवन का आयशा मुखर्जी से तलाक, दी मानसिक प्रताड़ता, बच्चे से रखा दूरShikhar Dhawan Divorce : भारतीय स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन का उनकी पत्नी और किक बॉक्सर आयशा मुखर्जी से तलाक हो गया। दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस परिसर के फैमिली कोर्ट ने माना की आयशा उन्हें मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करती थीं। आयशा ने बेटे को शिखर धवन से दूर रखा, जबरन उनकी संपत्ति पर कब्जा किया। इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने धवन को बेटे से मिलने की भी इजाजत दी है।

चीटर चीनी भी नहीं रोक पाए नीरज और किशोर के मेडल, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

चीटर चीनी भी नहीं रोक पाए नीरज और किशोर के मेडल, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शनओलंपिक और विश्व चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपेक्षा के अनुरूप प्रदर्शन करते हुए इस सत्र का अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ 88 . 88 मीटर का थ्रो फेंककर एशियाई खेलों की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता जबकि किशोर जेना ने 87. 54 मीटर के साथ रजत पदक हासिल किया।

Asian Games में नीरज चोपड़ा ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, किशोर जेना को मिला सिल्वर

Asian Games में नीरज चोपड़ा ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, किशोर जेना को मिला सिल्वरएशियाई खेलों में जैवलिन थ्रो में नीरज चोपड़ा ने रिकॉर्ड 88.88 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम कर लिया। इसके अलावा भारत के लिए एक और खुशखबरी आई जब किशोर जेना ने भी 87.54 के थ्रो से रजत पदक जीता। शुरुआती थ्रो को नहीं गिने जाने के बाद नीरज चोपड़ा ने 82 मीटर का थ्रो फेंका लेकिन वह खुश नजर नहीं आ रहे थे। इसके बाद अपने चौथे थ्रो में वह बेहद गुस्से में नजर आए और 86 मीटर पर भाला फेंक दिया।

शुरुआती कारोबार में सेंसेक्स 383 अंक तक चढ़ा, 2 दिन की गिरावट के बाद बनाई बढ़त

शुरुआती कारोबार में सेंसेक्स 383 अंक तक चढ़ा, 2 दिन की गिरावट के बाद बनाई बढ़तShare Market Update : घरेलू बाजारों ने 2 दिन की गिरावट के बाद गुरुवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में बढ़त के साथ आगाज किया। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 383.31 अंक चढ़कर 65,609.35 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं एनएसई निफ्टी 108.95 अंक बढ़कर 19,545.05 पर था। टाइटन, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, लार्सन एंड टुब्रो, इंफोसिस, टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज, आईटीसी और टाटा मोटर्स के शेयर लाभ में रहे।

मुश्किल में न्यूजक्लिक के प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ, पुलिस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

मुश्किल में न्यूजक्लिक के प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ, पुलिस ने किया बड़ा खुलासानई दिल्ली। दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया है कि समाचार पोर्टल न्यूजक्लिक के संस्थापक प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ ने साजिश रची थी ताकि कश्मीर और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विवादित क्षेत्र होने का विमर्श पैदा किया जा सके।

राहुल गांधी ने मां को गिफ्ट में दी नूरी, क्यों नाराज हुई ओवैसी की पार्टी?

राहुल गांधी ने मां को गिफ्ट में दी नूरी, क्यों नाराज हुई ओवैसी की पार्टी?Controversy over Rahul Gandhi's pet dog : कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को विश्व पशु दिवस के मौके पर अपनी मां सोनिया गांधी को एक पालतू कुत्‍ता उपहार स्‍वरूप दिया। जिसका नाम उन्‍होंने 'नूरी' रखा। परिवार में इस नए सदस्य को देखकर सोनिया बहुत खुश हुईं। लेकिन इस डॉगी के नाम को लेकर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है।

केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना बुंदेलखंड की युगांतकारी परिवर्तन-वाहिनी: विष्णु दत्त शर्मा

केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना बुंदेलखंड की युगांतकारी परिवर्तन-वाहिनी: विष्णु दत्त शर्माबुंदेलखंड की दो दशक पुरानी आस अब पूरी हो रही है। 18 साल से लंबित केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना का शुभारंभ क्षेत्र की प्यास के बुझने के साथ ही जीवन बदलने का ऐतिहासिक पड़ाव भी है। चार दशके से बुंदेलखंड की जनता को जिस दिन का बेसब्री से इंतजार था, वह दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के दृढ़संकल्प से आ गया है। जिस सपने को भाजपा सरकार में ही अटल जी देखा और देश में 37 नदियों को आपस में जोड़कर जल संकट को दूर करने का बीड़ा उठाया था, जिसमें केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजनी भी थी, उसे अब पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में मूर्त रूप मिल गया है।
