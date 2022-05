नीरज चोपड़ा ने दिया ‘Jav Run Challenge’, युवाओं ने की नीरज के रनअप की नकल

. @YouTubeIndia aur mere saath participate kijiye in the #JavRun challenge only on #YouTubeShorts What are you waiting for? Upload your Shorts and stand a chance to meet me. #Sponsorship pic.twitter.com/7NTw03R85j

https://t.co/bggflNOaN2#JavRun between outfits to keep me going

I am excited to see your take on the #JavRun challenge on #YouTubeShorts. Let's Nacho!@Neeraj_chopra1 @YouTubeIndia

#Sponsorship #YouTubeShorts