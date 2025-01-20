सोमवार, 20 जनवरी 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 20 जनवरी 2025 (11:25 IST)

खो-खो विश्व कप : भारतीय पुरुष टीम भी बनी चैंपियन

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup Men's Team :  भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने रविवार को पहले खो-खो विश्व कप के फाइनल में नेपाल पर 54-36 की शानदार जीत दर्ज करके खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। कप्तान प्रतीक वाईकर और टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले रामजी कश्यप ने एक बार फिर कमाल का खेल दिखाया।
 
नेपाल ने इससे पहले प्रतियोगिता के शुरुआत मैच में भारत को कड़ी टक्कर दी थी लेकिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने फाइनल में पहले टर्न से नेपाल पर दबाव बना लिया।

भारत ने इससे पहले ग्रुप चरण में नेपाल के अलावा ब्राजील, पेरू और भूटान को हराने के बाद क्वार्टर फाइनल में बांग्लादेश और सेमीफाइनल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मात दी थी।


इससे पहले भारतीय महिला टीम ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप के फाइनल में रविवार को यहां नेपाल पर 78-40 की शानदार जीत के साथ खिताब अपने नाम किया था।

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने यहां इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम में गति, रणनीति और कौशल का शानदार नमूना पेश करते हुए मैच की शुरुआत से अंत तक अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा।  (भाषा)
 
