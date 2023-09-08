सुनील छेत्री के बिना King’s Cup Final में नहीं जा सकी भारतीय टीम, तीसरे स्थान के लिए रविवार को Lebanon से होगा मुक़ाबला

भारतीय टीम 79वें मिनट तक 2-1 से आगे थी जब रैफरी ने ईराक को पेनल्टी दी । ईराकी स्ट्राइकर ऐमेन गाधबान बाक्स में दो डिफेंडरों से भिड़ गए थे । यह पेनल्टी बन नहीं रही थी लेकिन ऐमेन ने इस पर गोल लगाकर स्कोर 2-2 से बराबर कर दिया ।
| India to play Lebanon on 10th September in the King's Cup as Thailand win their semi-final game by 2-1. FOURTH match of 2023 between the two countries. #INDLEB #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qDdWK3RnpE— 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) September 7, 2023
IndiaLebanon— Football Express India (@FExpressIndia) September 7, 2023
India will play against lebanon in the Kings Cup 2023 for the third place#KingsCup pic.twitter.com/FPHrrqo6nu
Sahal world class assist vs Iraq and the clinical finishing of Naorem Mahesh Singh #IndianFootball #IRQIND #KingsCup pic.twitter.com/8K9kCCcr7L— Hari (@Harii33) September 8, 2023
.@GurpreetGK speaks on India vs Iraq game— Ujwal (@UjwalKS) September 8, 2023
"We could have won the game...I am saying this again that we are much better than what people think we are"#KingsCup #INDIRQ pic.twitter.com/AvnlgWUUtX