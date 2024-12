ASIAN WOMEN'S HANDBALL C'SHIPS



Host India defeated Hong Kong 31-28 in the opening group stage match.



India was 16-10 up in half-time & maintained lead to win the match.



#15 Bhawana won the Player of the Match award.



Next vs

4 Dec, 6 pm



Must win to qualify World C'ships pic.twitter.com/erGHM1p9pB