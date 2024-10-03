गुरुवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: गुरुवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2024 (13:58 IST)

China Open final : अल्काराज ने सिनेर को हराकर चीन ओपन खिताब जीता

China Open final : अल्काराज ने सिनेर को हराकर चीन ओपन खिताब जीता - Carlos Alcaraz defeats world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in China Open final
Carlos Alcaraz China Open final : स्पेन के कार्लोस अल्काराज ने लगातार सात अंक जुटाकर निर्णायक टाइब्रेकर में शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त यानिक सिनेर (Jannik Sinner) को 6 . 7, 6 . 4, 7 . 6 से हराकर चीन ओपन खिताब जीत लिया।
 
तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त अल्काराज ने गत चैम्पियन सिनेर के खिलाफ इस साल तीनों मुकाबले जीते हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस इतालवी प्रतिद्वंद्वी के 14 मैचों के विजय अभियान पर भी रोक लगा दी।
 
सिनेर के लिए फोकस कर पाना थोड़ा मुश्किल था क्योंकि शनिवार को ही विश्व डोपिंग निरोधक एजेंसी (वाडा) ने कहा है कि वह डोपिंग के मामले में उन्हें क्लीन चिट दिए जाने के फैसले के खिलाफ अपील करेगी। वाडा ने उन पर एक या दो साल का प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की है । सिनेर को मार्च में दो बार प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ के सेवन का दोषी पाया गया था लेकिन एक स्वतंत्र ट्रिब्यूनल ने उन्हें अगस्त में क्लीन चिट दे दी थी। (भाषा)
 

 
दोनों ने इस साल सभी चार ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब शेयर किए - सिनर ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और यूएस ओपन जीता, जबकि अलकराज ने विंबलडन और फ्रेंच ओपन जीता।


 
बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

अब नारी शक्ति की बारी, T20I World Cup में कल से शुरु होंगे भारत के मैच, जानें कहां देखे

अब नारी शक्ति की बारी, T20I World Cup में कल से शुरु होंगे भारत के मैच, जानें कहां देखेसंयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में गुरुवार से शुरू हो रहे आईसीसी महिला टी-20 विश्वकप के नौवें संस्करण में होने वाले भारतीय टीम के मुकाबलों का कार्यक्रम इस प्रकार है। कल से शुरु हो रहे इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत का अभियान शुक्रवार को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मुकाबले से शुरू होगा। यह मैच दुबई इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में होगा। वहीं भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच रविवार छह अक्टूबर को खेला जाएगा।

काली मिट्टी के घटते संसाधनों के कारण UPCA चिंतित, कहा मध्य प्रदेश में देखेंगे

काली मिट्टी के घटते संसाधनों के कारण UPCA चिंतित, कहा मध्य प्रदेश में देखेंगेउत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) कई वर्षाें से यहां के ग्रीन पार्क स्टेडियम (Green Park Stadium) में पिच तैयार करने के लिए उन्नाव (Unnao) से काली मिट्टी प्राप्त करता रहा है लेकिन शहर में प्राकृतिक संसाधनों के तेजी से खत्म होने के कारण राज्य क्रिकेट संघ चिंतित है।

साल 2025 में भारत पहली बार करेगा खो-खो विश्वकप की मेजबानी

साल 2025 में भारत पहली बार करेगा खो-खो विश्वकप की मेजबानीभारत में अगले साल खो-खो विश्व कप का आयोजन किया जायेगा जिसमें छह महाद्वीपों के 24 देश हिस्सा लेंगे।भारतीय खो-खो महासंघ ने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय खो-खो फेडरेशन के सहयोग से 2025 में भारत में पहले खो खो विश्वकप के आयोजन का ऐलान किया है जिसमें छह महाद्वीपों के 24 देश भाग लेंगे। इसमें 16 पुरुष और 16 महिला टीमें भाग लेंगी।

बाबर आजम के इस्तीफा देने के बाद तीनों प्रारूप के लिए हो सकता है अलग अलग कप्तान

बाबर आजम के इस्तीफा देने के बाद तीनों प्रारूप के लिए हो सकता है अलग अलग कप्तानPakistan Cricket Board : व्यस्त अंतरराष्ट्रीय कैलेंडर और सीमित ओवरों के कप्तान पर बढते दबाव के मद्देनजर पाकिस्तान में तीनों प्रारूपों के लिए अलग अलग क्रिकेट कप्तानों की नियुक्ति की जा सकती है।

भारत की उपकप्तान स्मृति ने कहा, इस टीम के खिलाफ गलती करना पड़ता है भारी

भारत की उपकप्तान स्मृति ने कहा, इस टीम के खिलाफ गलती करना पड़ता है भारीWomen's T20 World Cup : भारत की उपकप्तान स्मृति मंधाना (Smriti Mandhana) ने महिला टी20 विश्व कप से एक दिन पहले कहा कि आस्ट्रेलिया को हराने का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं है और 6 बार की चैम्पियन टीम पर जीत दर्ज करने के लिए हर टीम को अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देना होगा।

