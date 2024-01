आस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे बोपन्ना सबसे उम्रदराज नंबर एक खिलाड़ी बनेंगे

Start your day with this rocking update folks



43 yrs young Rohan Bopanna is going to be new World No. 1 in Doubles.



Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden beat 6th seed Argentinian pair of Gonzalez & Molteni 6-4, 7-6 to storm into SEMIS of Australian Open. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Zv3pIWjgJJ