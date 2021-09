पहली बार पैरालंपिक में शामिल हुआ बैडमिंटन, इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी को मिली एकमात्र जीत

#IND wins the 1st Men's Singles SL3 group play stage match World No. 1 @PramodBhagat83 defeats World No. 3 @manojsarkar07 2-1 (21-10, 21-23, 21-9) A well fought match by our players Great going #TeamIndia !! #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/CLqT6JiwiH

#JPN 's World No. proved too good for #IND 's Palak Kohli. Ayoko Suzuki wins 21-4, 21-7 in her opening Women's Singles SU5 Group A #ParaBadminton match. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/gJjaZORplc

What a match!



A tough loss for the #IND duo, as they come up short (9-21, 21-15, 19-21) against #FRA's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel.



Palak and Pramod will be participating in their own individual events soon, stay tuned! #Parabadminton #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics https://t.co/SUHSTT3uu4