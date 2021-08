कार दुर्घटना के बाद व्हीलचेयर पर आ गई थी अवनि,अभिनव बिंद्रा की जीवनी पढ़ी और रच दिया इतिहास

India has got it's first #gold medal of #Tokyo2020 That brings their #Paralympics medal total to 7⃣! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/PFAL77yYtn

This is an @AvaniLekhara appreciation post #IND's first woman to win a #Paralympics #gold at just 19 years of age, equalling a WORLD RECORD on her debut - Wow! #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/WAiKy3OCuR