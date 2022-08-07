UP की सिख महिला ने अमेरिका में की आत्महत्या, वीडियो बनाकर सुनाई अपनी दर्दनाक कहानी

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 7 अगस्त 2022 (00:15 IST) हमें फॉलो करें
There are collosal problems in our family & social structure which we conveniently ignore or deny to accept. #DomesticViolence against women is one such serious problem. Suicide by Mandeep Kaur a NRI Punjabi woman is a wake up call to accept the problem and fix it accordingly. pic.twitter.com/F8WpkiLCZY— Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) August 5, 2022
खबरों के मुताबिक महिला का नाम मनदीप कौर है, जिसकी शादी को 8 साल हो गए थे। महिला के पिता जसपाल सिंह के अनुसार पति की कथित तौर पर घरेलू हिंसा के कारण से बेटी ने अपनी जिंदगी को समाप्त कर लिया। मनदीप अपने पति और दो बेटियों के साथ न्यूयॉर्क में रह रही थी। दोनों बेटियों की उम्र 4 और 6 साल है।