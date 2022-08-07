रविवार, 7 अगस्त 2022
  4. Sikh woman dies by suicide in US, in video blames abuse by husband for 8 years

UP की सिख महिला ने अमेरिका में की आत्महत्या, वीडियो बनाकर सुनाई अपनी दर्दनाक कहानी

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 7 अगस्त 2022 (00:15 IST)
उत्तरप्रदेश के बिजनौर की रहने वाली एक सिख महिला ने अमेरिका में आत्महत्या कर ली। महिला की मौत का कारण घरेलू हिंसा बताया जा रहा है। वहां के सिख समुदाय के लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मामले को उठाया है। #justice for mandeep सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है।
खबरों के मुताबिक महिला का नाम मनदीप कौर है, जिसकी शादी को 8 साल हो गए थे। महिला के पिता जसपाल सिंह के अनुसार पति की कथित तौर पर घरेलू हिंसा के कारण से बेटी ने अपनी जिंदगी को समाप्त कर लिया। मनदीप अपने पति और दो बेटियों के साथ न्यूयॉर्क में रह रही थी। दोनों बेटियों की उम्र 4 और 6 साल है।


