रविवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2021
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक

इंडिया में मिला आयरन मैन : मणिपुर के युवा ने कबाड़ से बनाया सूट, आनंद महिन्द्रा ने की तारीफ

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2021 (19:04 IST)
मणिपुर के एक युवा प्रेम ने आयरन मैन का सूट ही बना डाला। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि यह काम युवा ने बिना किसी की आर्थिक मदद से और बेकार चीजों का भी इस्तेमाल कर किया है। खुद आनंद महिंद्रा ने इस युवा का वीडियो शेयर किया है।
आनंद महिंद्रा ने इस युवा का वीडियो ट्‍विटर पर शेयर किया था। आनंद महिंद्रा अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी प्रतिभाओं को ढूंढते हैं और दुनिया के सामने लाते हैं। वे ऐसी प्रतिभाओं के धनी युवाओं और लोगों की हरसंभव मदद भी करते हैं।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :