इंडिया में मिला आयरन मैन : मणिपुर के युवा ने कबाड़ से बनाया सूट, आनंद महिन्द्रा ने की तारीफ

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
आनंद महिंद्रा ने इस युवा का वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था। आनंद महिंद्रा अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी प्रतिभाओं को ढूंढते हैं और दुनिया के सामने लाते हैं। वे ऐसी प्रतिभाओं के धनी युवाओं और लोगों की हरसंभव मदद भी करते हैं।