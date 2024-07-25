गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024 (17:29 IST)

Paris Olympics से पहले ही खुशखबरी, भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम क्वार्टरफानइल में

अंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी की भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए गुरुवार को क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंच गयी है।

आज यहां लेस इनवालिडेस गार्डेंस में हुई व्यक्तिगत रैंकिंग राउंड में अंकिता 666 के अपने सत्र के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर के साथ 11वें स्थान हासिल किया, भजन 659 के स्कोर के साथ 22वें तथा दीपिका 658 के स्कोर के साथ 23वें स्थान पर रहीं। कोरिया की सिहयोन 694 के स्कोर के साथ पहले और सुहयोन नाम 688 के स्कोर के साथ दूसरे स्थान हासिल किया तथा चीन की जियाओलेई यांग 673 के स्कोर के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं।
अंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी ने टीम स्पर्धा में 1983 के स्कोर के साथ सीधे क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। भारतीय टीम रैंकिंग राउड में चौथे स्थान पर रही। दक्षिण कोरिया 2046 के रिकॉर्ड स्कोर के साथ पहले स्थान पर, 1996 के स्कोर के साथ चीन दूसरे और 1986 के स्कोर के साथ मेक्सिको ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।(एजेंसी)
Women Asia Cup सेमीफाइनल: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ प्रबल दावेदार होगा भारत

Women Asia Cup सेमीफाइनल: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ प्रबल दावेदार होगा भारतINDvsBANG भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम शुक्रवार को यहां एशिया कप सेमीफाइनल में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ जीत की प्रबल दावेदार के तौर पर मैदान में उतरेगी जिसमें शेफाली वर्मा की निगाहें आक्रामक प्रदर्शन करने पर लगी होंगी जबकि स्मृति मंधाना भी बड़ा स्कोर बनाने के लिए बेताब होंगी।

टेबल टेनिस में मनिका के लिए खुशी तो शरथ के लिए गम लाया ओलंपिक ड्रॉ

टेबल टेनिस में मनिका के लिए खुशी तो शरथ के लिए गम लाया ओलंपिक ड्रॉभारत की शीर्ष टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के पदक विजेता मनिका बत्रा महिला एकल के शुरूआती दौर में ब्रिटेन की अन्ना हर्से से भिड़ेंगी जबकि अनुभवी पुरुष खिलाड़ी अचंता शरत कमल स्लोवेनिया के डेनी कोजुल के सामने होंगे।बुधवार को ड्रा की घोषणा हुई। मनिका को 18वीं वरीयता मिली है और यह उनका लगातार तीसरा ओलंपिक है।

ऋषभ पंत या संजू सैमसन में से किस को मौका देंगें कोच गौतम गंभीर?

ऋषभ पंत या संजू सैमसन में से किस को मौका देंगें कोच गौतम गंभीर?भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के नवनियुक्त मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर के लिए श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले तीन टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिए ऋषभ पंत और संजू सैमसन में से किसी एक का चयन करना चुनौतीपूर्ण होगा।

पेरिस ओलंपिक में नीरज चोपड़ा सहित 24 सैन्य एथलीट दिखायेंगे दम-खम

पेरिस ओलंपिक में नीरज चोपड़ा सहित 24 सैन्य एथलीट दिखायेंगे दम-खमपेरिस ओलंपिक में हिस्सा लेने वाले 117 भारतीय एथलीटों में से चौबीस (24) सशस्त्र बलों के एथलीट हैं जिनमें टोक्यो ओलंपिक के स्वर्ण पदक विजेता और स्टार जेवलिन थ्रोअर सूबेदार नीरज चोपड़ा भी शामिल हैं। रक्षा मंत्रालय के अनुसार सशस्त्र बलों के एथलीट खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने के लिए तैयार हैं और इन 24 एथलीटों में पहली बार दो महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं।

भारत के टी20 विश्व कप जश्न पर द्रविड़ चीख और रो रहे थे, इस स्पिनर ने किया खुलासा

भारत के टी20 विश्व कप जश्न पर द्रविड़ चीख और रो रहे थे, इस स्पिनर ने किया खुलासास्टार स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने कहा है कि बारबाडोस में भारत की खिताबी जीत के बाद विराट कोहली का पूर्व कोच राहुल द्रविड़ को टी20 विश्व कप ट्रॉफी सौंपना और कोच का खुशी में ‘चीखना और रोना’ कुछ ऐसा था जो हमेशा उनकी यादों में रहेगा।

राष्‍ट्र‍पति भवन में दरबार हॉल हुआ गणतंत्र मंडप, अशोक हॉल का नाम अशोक मंडप

राष्‍ट्र‍पति भवन में दरबार हॉल हुआ गणतंत्र मंडप, अशोक हॉल का नाम अशोक मंडपrashtrapati bhawan : राष्ट्रपति भवन के प्रतिष्ठित दरबार हॉल और अशोक हॉल के नाम बदलकर क्रमश: गणतंत्र मंडप और अशोक मंडप कर दिए गए। भारत के राष्ट्रपति का कार्यालय और निवास राष्ट्रपति भवन, राष्ट्र का प्रतीक और देश की एक अमूल्य धरोहर है।

मुंबई में भारी बारिश के कारण सड़कों पर जलभराव, ट्रेन सेवाएं हुईं प्रभावित

मुंबई में भारी बारिश के कारण सड़कों पर जलभराव, ट्रेन सेवाएं हुईं प्रभावितheavy rain in mumbai: मुंबई और उसके उपनगरों में गुरुवार को भारी बारिश (heavy rain) हुई जिससे कुछ इलाकों में सड़कों पर जलभराव हो गया। इसके चलते यातायात बाधित हुआ और लोकल ट्रेन सेवा (local train service) प्रभावित हुई। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जलग्रहण क्षेत्रों में लगातार बारिश के कारण विहार और मोदक सागर झीलें उफान पर हैं।

वडोदरा में 13.5 इंच बारिश से बाढ़, उफान पर विश्वामित्री नदी, सड़क पर मगरमच्छ

वडोदरा में 13.5 इंच बारिश से बाढ़, उफान पर विश्वामित्री नदी, सड़क पर मगरमच्छvadodara flood : गुजरात में सौराष्ट्र और दक्षिण गुजरात के बाद मध्य गुजरात में भारी बारिश हो रही है। वडोदरा में 13.5 इंच बारिश से शहर पानी-पानी हो गया। विश्वामित्री नदी खतरनाक स्तर को पार कर गई। बाढ़ का पानी शहर में घुस गया। विश्वामित्री नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से मगरमच्छ बाहर आ रहे हैं।

हरियाणा में चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल, सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवाएं प्रभावित

हरियाणा में चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल, सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवाएं प्रभावितStrike of government doctors : हरियाणा के सरकारी चिकित्सकों ने अपनी विभिन्न मांगें पूरी न होने के विरोध में गुरुवार को अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू की जिससे सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवाएं प्रभावित हुईं। हरियाणा सिविल चिकित्सा सेवाएं (एचसीएमएस) संगठन के नेतृत्व में चिकित्सक हड़ताल कर रहे हैं। यह संगठन राज्य के सरकारी चिकित्सकों का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है।

एक्ट ईस्ट नीति को बढ़ावा देगा आईआईएमसी आइजोल का सामुदायिक रेडियो : अश्विनी वैष्णव

एक्ट ईस्ट नीति को बढ़ावा देगा आईआईएमसी आइजोल का सामुदायिक रेडियो : अश्विनी वैष्णवनई दिल्ली। भारतीय जनसंचार (आईआईएमसी) के आइजोल परिसर में स्थित भारत के 500वें सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन 'अपना रेडियो 90.0 एफएम' का उद्घाटन गुरुवार को केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण, रेल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिकी और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने किया।
