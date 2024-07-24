हमास की खून बहाने की धमकी के बीच इजरायल की टीम पहुंची पेरिस

हालांकि इजरायल का ओलंपिक दल पेरिस पहुंच गया है जिसकी तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर खासी वायरल हुई है। हाल ही में फीफा ने इस्राइल को अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबाल से प्रतिबंधित करने के फलस्तीन के प्रस्ताव पर फैसला टाल दिया था जिससे इस्राइली फुटबॉल टीम पेरिस ओलंपिक में खेल सकेगी।
BREAKING: Palestinian terrorists have released a horrific video threatening Paris and the Olympics:— Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 23, 2024
“You will pay for what you have done. Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris”
If anyone actually thinks peace can be made with them, they are out of their mind. pic.twitter.com/JdfFbGnrHe
The Israeli athletes team left to the Olympic games in Paris.— Sarit (@Sarit2024) July 23, 2024
I hope they are going to kick a$$ and bring some medals back home
Good luck show them what you got! pic.twitter.com/Yq3Elo5tZB
Israel’s Olympic delegation is on its way to Paris. Good luck pic.twitter.com/2XtMjyrBdU
— Iris (@streetwize) July 22, 2024फीफा ने पिछले बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि प्रक्रिया पूरी करने में अभी और समय लगेगा यानी फैसला अब ओलंपिक के बाद आयेगा।फीफा ने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों ने अपना अपना पक्ष रखने के लिये समय सीमा बढाने का अनुरोध किया है। इसके मायने हैं कि स्वतंत्र आकलन अब फीफा को 31 अगस्त से पहले नहीं सौंपा जा सकेगा।ओलंपिक फुटबॉल पुरूष फाइनल नौ अगस्त को है।