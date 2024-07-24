बुधवार, 24 जुलाई 2024
  Israel contingent lands in Paris amid terror threat issued by Hamas
Written By WD Sports Desk
बुधवार, 24 जुलाई 2024 (17:41 IST)

हमास की खून बहाने की धमकी के बीच इजरायल की टीम पहुंची पेरिस

फिलीस्तीन समर्थक आतंकी संगठन हमास ने पेरिस में ओलंपिक के दौरान खून बहाने की धमकी दी है। आतंकी संगठन हमास की धमकी का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हो रहा है।

इस वीडियो में नकाबकोश व्यक्ति कहता है कि "अल्लाह के नाम पर यहुदियों के खिलाफ संघर्ष जारी है। हमारा यह संदेश फ्रांस की जनता और उनके राष्ट्रपति इमानउल मैक्रो के लिए है। फिलीस्तीनी नागरिकों के विरुद्ध तुम लोगों ने युद्ध अपराधों का समर्थन किया है। यहूदियों को हथियार थमा कर तुमने हमारे बच्चों और महिलाओं का खून अपने हाथ में लिया है। यहूदियों को तुमने ओलंपिक खेलों में बुलाया, इसका खामियाजा तुम भुगतोगे। खून की नदियां पेरिस की गलियों में बहेगी। यह दिन जल्द आएगा। अल्लाह हू अकबर।" हालांकि इजरायल का ओलंपिक दल पेरिस पहुंच गया है जिसकी तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर खासी वायरल हुई है। हाल ही में फीफा ने इस्राइल को अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबाल से प्रतिबंधित करने के फलस्तीन के प्रस्ताव पर फैसला टाल दिया था जिससे इस्राइली फुटबॉल टीम पेरिस ओलंपिक में खेल सकेगी।

दो महीने पहले फलस्तीन के प्रस्ताव पर निष्पक्ष कानूनी आकलन की घोषणा के बाद फीफा को आमसभा की असाधारण बैठक में  पिछले शनिवार को इस पर फैसला लेना था। यह फैसला ओलंपिक की फुटबॉल स्पर्धा शुरू होने से चार दिन पहले आता जिसमें इस्राइल को जापान, माली और पराग्वे के साथ एक ग्रुप में रखा गया है।
फीफा ने पिछले बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि प्रक्रिया पूरी करने में अभी और समय लगेगा यानी फैसला अब ओलंपिक के बाद आयेगा।फीफा ने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों ने अपना अपना पक्ष रखने के लिये समय सीमा बढाने का अनुरोध किया है। इसके मायने हैं कि स्वतंत्र आकलन अब फीफा को 31 अगस्त से पहले नहीं सौंपा जा सकेगा।ओलंपिक फुटबॉल पुरूष फाइनल नौ अगस्त को है।
