गुरुवार, 8 अगस्त 2024
  4. Aman Sehrawat win his quarter final bout against Zelimkhan Abakarov to advance to the semi final
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 8 अगस्त 2024 (16:46 IST)

भारत के लिए कुश्ती में बड़ी खुशखबरी, अमन सेहरावत पेरिस ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे

भारत के लिए कुश्ती में बड़ी खुशखबरी, अमन सेहरावत पेरिस ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे - Aman Sehrawat win his quarter final bout against Zelimkhan Abakarov to advance to the semi final
Aman Sehrawat Semi Final Paris Olympics : निशा दहिया से लेकर विनेश फोगाट और अंतिम पंघाल तक भारतीय कुश्ती के लिए इस पेरिस ओलंपिक में कुछ भी सही नहीं गया है। निशा दहिया को चोट के कारण हार मिली तो विनेश फोगाट फाइनल में पहुंचकर डिस्क्वालिफाय हुई। वहीं अंतिम पंघाल पर अनुशास्नात्मक कार्यवाही के तहत भारत वापस भेज दिया गया है। आज अंशु मलिक भी अपना मैच हार गई थी। लेकिन अगले ही दिन 21 साल के अमन सेहरावत ने भारत को एक बड़ी खुशखबरी दी है। 
 
 
भारत के युवा पहलवान अमन सहरावत पेरिस ओलंपिक के पुरुषों के 57 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल वर्ग के क्वार्टरफाइनल में अल्बेनिया के जेलिमखान अबाकारोव (Zelimkhan Abakarov) को तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता में 12-0 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे।

इस से पहले उन्होंने 57 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल वर्ग में उत्तर मैसेडोनिया के प्रतिद्वंद्वी व्लादिमीर इगोरोव (Vladimir Egorov) के खिलाफ प्रभावशाली प्रदर्शन करते हुए क्वार्टर फाइनल में अपनी जगह सुनिश्चित कर ली।
 
 
आज रात 9:45 बजे सेमीफाइनल में उनका मुकाबला पहली वरीयता प्राप्त जापान के री हिगुची (Rei Higuchi) से होगा।


