मणिपुर पर गृहमंत्री के बयान से क्यों खफा है राज्यसभा सांसद वनलालवेना?

This is K Vanlalvena, MNF Rajya Sabha MP



MNF is BJP's ally.



Here, He is slamming Amit Shah who said that tribal people in Manipur are Myanmarese.



He says we are Indians and have lived in India for more than 200 Years, Don't call us Myanmarese.



