पुनः संशोधित: शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:12 IST)

इंडिया गठबंधन फेसबुक और गूगल से क्यों हुआ नाराज, 2024 के लिए चेताया

INDIA
विपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन 'इंडिया' सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म व्हॉट्सऐप, फेसबुक और गूगल पर सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने का आरोप लगाते हुए मेटा के सीईओ मार्क ज़ुकरबर्ग और गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचई को चिट्टी लिख कर कहा है कि फेसबुक और गूगल जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म 2024 के चुनाव में निष्पक्षता बरकरार बनाए रखें।
 
दोनों डिजिटल प्लेट्फॉर्म्स को लिखी गई 'इंडिया' गठबंधन की चिट्ठी में 'वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट' की उस रिपोर्ट का हवाला दिया गया है जिसमें फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सऐप और यूट्यूब पर बीजेपी और नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार का पक्ष लेने की बात कही गई है।
 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने इस चिट्ठी को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) पर जारी करते हुए कहा है कि 'वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट' की रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए फेसबुक और गूगल को चिट्ठी लिखी गई है।
 
उन्होंने लिखा है कि वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट की इस रिपोर्ट में इन फ्लेटफॉर्मों पर भारत में समाज की एकता को चोट पहुंचाने और सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने की बात की गई है। इस पत्र में राहुल गांधी, उद्धव ठाकरे, हेमंत सोरेन, अखिलेश यादव, सीताराम येचुरी, उमर अब्दुल्ला, डी राजा सहित कई राजनीतिक दलों के लोगों के हस्ताक्षर हैं। 
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
 
भारत वैश्विक भूख सूचकांक में पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश से भी नीचे

भारत वैश्विक भूख सूचकांक में पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश से भी नीचेGlobal Hunger Index News: वैश्विक भूख सूचकांक-2023 के मुताबिक भारत दुनिया के 125 देशों में 111वें स्थान पर है, जबकि देश में ‘चाइल्ड वेस्टिंग’ की दर सबसे अधिक 18.7 प्रतिशत है। वैश्विक भूख सूचकांक-2023 बृहस्पतिवार को जारी किया गया। पिछले साल भारत का दुनिया के 121 देशों में 107वां स्थान था।

अयोध्या मस्जिद का डिजाइन बदला, अब अरब देशों की तर्ज पर बनेगी

अयोध्या मस्जिद का डिजाइन बदला, अब अरब देशों की तर्ज पर बनेगीAyodhya Mosque News: उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा राम जन्मभूमि बाबरी मस्जिद मामले में वर्ष 2019 में सुनाए गए फैसले के तहत मुस्लिम पक्ष को अयोध्या में मिली 5 एकड़ जमीन पर प्रस्तावित 'मस्जिद ए अयोध्या' का डिजाइन अब बदल दिया गया है।

Fixed Deposit को ज्‍यादा तरजीह दे रहे लोग, जानिए क्‍या है कारण...

Fixed Deposit को ज्‍यादा तरजीह दे रहे लोग, जानिए क्‍या है कारण...Survey report regarding fixed deposits : ब्याज दर अधिक होने के कारण लोग अब सावधि जमा को तरजीह दे रहे रहे हैं। इससे चालू और बचत खातों (कासा) में जमा होने वाली राशि में कमी आई है। बैंक जो पैसा जुटाते हैं, उसमें चालू और बचत खाता में जमा रकम कम लागत वाली राशि है। इन खातों में अधिक जमा राशि का मतलब बैंकों के लिए बेहतर मार्जिन है।

देश में एकसाथ चुनाव को लेकर पूर्व CEC कुरैशी ने दिया यह बयान...

देश में एकसाथ चुनाव को लेकर पूर्व CEC कुरैशी ने दिया यह बयान...Statement of former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi : एक उच्चस्तरीय समिति द्वारा देश में एकसाथ चुनाव कराने की संभावनाएं तलाशे जाने के बीच पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त एसवाई कुरैशी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि अगर एकसाथ चुनाव कराने के संबंध में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सर्वसम्मति नहीं बनती है तो इसे लोगों पर थोपा नहीं जाना चाहिए।

इसराइल का सीरिया पर हमला, गाजा में लोग बिजली-पानी को तरसे

इसराइल का सीरिया पर हमला, गाजा में लोग बिजली-पानी को तरसेIsrael-Hamas war: इसराइल ने सीरिया में दमिश्क और अलेप्पो के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डों पर हमले किए हैं, जिसके कारण इन दोनों हवाई अड्डों पर विमान का परिचालन निलंबित हो गया है। दूसरी ओर, इसराइल ने कहा है कि जब तक अपहृतों की घर वापसी नहीं हो जाती है, तब तक बिजली का स्विच चालू नहीं किया जाएगा, ना पानी का पंप खोला जाएगा।

इसराइल से लौटे भारतीयों की खौफनाक दास्तां, कानों में गूंज रहे हैं सायरन

इसराइल से लौटे भारतीयों की खौफनाक दास्तां, कानों में गूंज रहे हैं सायरनOperation Ajay : घर लौटने की खुशी और बीते कुछ दिनों से आंखों के सामने से गुजरे डरावने मंजर से सहमे करीब 200 भारतीयों का पहला जत्था एक चार्टर्ड विमान से शुक्रवार को तड़के यहां दिल्ली पहुंच गया। वापस लौटे कुछ भारतीयों के कान में अभी भी हवाई हमले से सतर्क करने वाले सायरन, रॉकेट दागने की आवाजें और चीख-पुकार गूंज रही है।

Israel-Hamas war: 11 लाख लोगों को इसरायल ने क्‍या चेतावनी दी, क्‍या कुछ बहुत बड़ा होने वाला है?

Israel-Hamas war: 11 लाख लोगों को इसरायल ने क्‍या चेतावनी दी, क्‍या कुछ बहुत बड़ा होने वाला है?Israel- Hamas war: इसरायल हमास जंग के बीच इसरायल ने हमास और गाजा पट्टी को लेकर भयानक चेतावनी दे डाली है। इसरायल की इस चेतावनी के बाद गाजा पट्टी समेत आसपास के देश भी दहशत में हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इसरायल अब कुछ बड़ा करने की प्‍लानिंग कर रहा है।

क्या है जेरिको मिसाइल (jericho missile), इजरायल ने गिराई तो मचेगी तबाही

क्या है जेरिको मिसाइल (jericho missile), इजरायल ने गिराई तो मचेगी तबाहीWhat is jericho missile: इजरायल और हमास की जंग के बीच इजरायल की एक महिला सांसद ने डूमडेज की बात कहकर ‘जेरिको मिसाइल सिस्‍टम’ की दहशत बढ़ा दी है। बता दें कि इजरायल के पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की लिकुड पार्टी की सदस्य रिवाइटल टैली गोटलिव ने एक्स पर कई पोस्ट किए।

इसराइल ने दी 24 घंटे में गाजा सिटी खाली करने की धमकी (Live Updates)

इसराइल ने दी 24 घंटे में गाजा सिटी खाली करने की धमकी (Live Updates)13 October Updates : इसराइल हमास युद्ध, ऑपरेशन अजय, 5 राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव समेत इन खबरों पर शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर को रहेगी सबकी नजर। आज की खास खबर...

100 लॉकरों में 500 करोड़ का काला धन, 50 किलो सोना, भाजपा नेता का दावा

100 लॉकरों में 500 करोड़ का काला धन, 50 किलो सोना, भाजपा नेता का दावाRajasthan election news : भाजपा सांसद किरोड़ी लाल मीणा ने दावा कि जयपुर में एक भवन में 100 निजी लॉकरों में 500 करोड़ रुपए का काला धन और 50 किलो सोना रखा हुआ है। उन्होंने पुलिस से लॉकर खोलने की मांग की। हालांकि, मीणा ने यह खुलासा नहीं किया कि लॉकर किसके हैं।

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमत

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमतOppo launches Find N3 Flip : OPPO अब अपने 3 रियर कैमरे से धमाका मचाने जा रहा है। Oppo Find N3 Flip के लॉन्च की भारत में तारीख कन्फर्म हो गई है। यह स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग और रेजर 2023 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा। Oppo Find N3 Flip को भारत में 12 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमत

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमतत्योहारी सीजन में Flipkart और Amazon की सेल शुरू हो गई है। Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 और Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 शुरू हो गई है इनमें कई ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें स्मार्टफोन पर कई तरह के ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतSamsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched : सैमसंग (Samsung) ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Galaxy S23 FE भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत भारत में 49,999 रुपए है। Samsung Galaxy S23 FE को 3 अलग कलर ऑप्शन मिंट, ग्रेफाइट और पर्पल में लॉन्च किया गया है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्स

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्सVivo T2 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo T2 Pro 5G मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन 7200 प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। माना जा रहा है कि यह इस सेगमेंट का सबसे तेज फोन है। लॉन्च होने के बाद इस फोन का क्रेज देखते ही बनता है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 23999 रुपए है। इसमें 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले है और यह दो कलर ऑप्शन में आता है।
