इंडिया गठबंधन फेसबुक और गूगल से क्यों हुआ नाराज, 2024 के लिए चेताया

उन्होंने लिखा है कि वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट की इस रिपोर्ट में इन फ्लेटफॉर्मों पर भारत में समाज की एकता को चोट पहुंचाने और सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने की बात की गई है। इस पत्र में राहुल गांधी, उद्धव ठाकरे, हेमंत सोरेन, अखिलेश यादव, सीताराम येचुरी, उमर अब्दुल्ला, डी राजा सहित कई राजनीतिक दलों के लोगों के हस्ताक्षर हैं।
Letter by INDIA parties to @Facebook's Mr. Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) citing the exhaustive investigations by the @washingtonpost that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 12, 2023
