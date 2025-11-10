delhi blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेट

STORY | Eight killed in blast near Red Fort, cars gutted and several injured— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.
#WATCH दिल्ली विस्फोट | क्या यह आतंकवादी हमला था, यह पूछे जाने पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा, "हम सभी पहलुओं को खुला रख रहे हैं और सभी एंगल से जांच कर रहे हैं। यह कहना बहुत मुश्किल है कि घटना का कारण क्या था। जब तक विस्फोट स्थल से बरामद नमूनों का FSL और NSG द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/9fzwegHSlQ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 10, 2025
दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए कार विस्फोट में नागरिकों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। दिवंगतों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। बाबा महाकाल से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 10, 2025
Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.@AmitShah— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2025