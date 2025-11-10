सोमवार, 10 नवंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Red Fort,Delhi Blast Latest Updates
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 10 नवंबर 2025 (23:31 IST)

Delhi Blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेट

Red Fort
सोमवार शाम करीब 6.55 पर दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास कार में जोरदार धमाका हुआ है। ब्लास्ट में 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 24 लोग घायल हो गए। दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट नंबर 1 के पास एक कार में ब्लास्ट से इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। धमाके में 11 लोगों की मौत की खबर आई, लेकिन घटना के 3 घंटे बाद गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि 8 मौतें हुई हैं। दिल्ली धमाके के बाद देशभर में अलर्ट जारी किया गया। धमाके से जुड़ा हर बड़ा अपडेट- Edited by : Sudhir Sharma 
 

11:30 PM, 10th Nov
एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के बाहर उमड़ी भीड़
एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के बाहर लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी जो अपने प्रियजन के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार करती नजर आई। अस्पताल के बाहर अफरा-तफरी और शोक का माहौल था, लोगों ने जानकारी का अभाव और कुप्रबंधन का आरोप लगाया। कई लोगों ने कहा कि उन्हें पीड़ितों का हालचाल जानने के लिए अंदर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा था।

11:02 PM, 10th Nov
दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान, शांति बनाए रखें
दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता एलएनजेपी अस्पताल पहुंचने वाली हैं। उन्होंने भी इस घटना में मारे गए लोगों के प्रति शोक जताया है। उन्होंने एक्स पर लिखा-'लाल किले के पास हुई कार विस्फोट की घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक और चिंताजनक है। इस दुखद हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों।प्रभावित लोगों की हर संभव सहायता सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। दिल्ली पुलिस, एनएसजी, एनआईए और एफएसएल की टीमें मिलकर पूरे मामले की गहन जांच में जुटी हैं। सभी दिल्लीवासियों से निवेदन है कि अफवाहों से बचें और शांति बनाए रखें। कृपया केवल पुलिस एवं प्रशासन द्वारा जारी आधिकारिक जानकारी पर ही विश्वास करें।

10:56 PM, 10th Nov
बड़े नेताओं ने जताया दु:ख
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके पर दुख व्यक्त किया। शर्मा ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘नयी दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।’’
 
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘नयी दिल्ली में हुए धमाके की दुखद घटना के बारे में सुनकर गहरा सदमा लगा है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उन परिवारों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इस घटना में अपने प्रियजन को खोया है और मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं।’’
 
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन ने दिल्ली में हुए धमाके की घटना पर दुख व्यक्त किया और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना जतायी। स्टालिन ने एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में कहा, ‘‘दिल्ली के लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके से स्तब्ध हूं जिसमें कई निर्दोष लोगों की जान चली गई। मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। घटनास्थल के दृश्य वास्तव में हृदय विदारक हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना, मेरी संवेदनाएं उन लोगों के साथ भी हैं जो घायल हुए हैं। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।’’
 
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की तमिलनाडु इकाई अध्यक्ष नैनार नागेंद्रन ने दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके की कड़ी निंदा की और विश्वास जताया कि इस जघन्य कृत्य के दोषियों को शीघ्र न्याय के कटघरे में लाया जाएगा। नागेंद्रन ने कहा कि वह लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए धमाके से बेहद स्तब्ध और दुखी हैं। उन्होंने 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में आठ लोगों की मौत होने की बात कही गई है। निर्दोष नागरिकों को निशाना बनाकर, वह भी इतने ऐतिहासिक स्मारक के पास, की गई इस मूर्खतापूर्ण हिंसा की कड़ी निंदा की जाती है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं उन लोगों के परिजनों और रिश्तेदारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई है और सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। मुझे विश्वास है कि इस जघन्य कृत्य के दोषियों को शीघ्र ही न्याय के कठघरे में लाया जाएगा।’’
 
वहीं ओडिशा विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता नवीन पटनायक ने दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके में लोगों की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया। पटनायक ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके में लोगों की मौत के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं उन शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजन को खोया है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।’’
 
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने भी दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए धमाके पर दुख व्यक्त किया। सोरेन ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘दिल्ली में लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए विस्फोट में लोगों की मौत होने की खबर सुनकर मेरा मन बहुत दुखी है। मरांग बुरु दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोक संतप्त परिवारों को इस दुख की घड़ी को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।’’ उन्होंने इस भीषण घटना में घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना भी की।
 
भाजपा की झारखंड इकाई अध्यक्ष एवं विपक्ष के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी ने दिल्ली में लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए धमाके पर दुख व्यक्त किया। मरांडी ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए धमाके में लोगों की जान जाना बेहद दुखद है। मैं इस हृदय विदारक घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें।"
 
कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री डी. के. शिवकुमार ने लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की। शिवकुमार ने कहा, ‘‘दिल्ली के लाल किले के पास हुए दुखद धमाके से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध और व्यथित हूं। निर्दोष लोगों की जान जाना हृदयविदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं पीड़ितों और उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।’’
 
जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने दिल्ली के लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके में लोगों की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया और घायलों के लिए प्रार्थना की। उमर अब्दुल्ला के ‘एक्स’ हैंडल से किए गए एक पोस्ट में लिखा गया है, ‘‘मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है, जिसमें कई लोगों की जान चली गई और कई घायल हो गए। उन्होंने शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना की।’’
 
पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भी धमाके में हुई मौतों पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। मुफ्ती ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘दिल्ली में हुए दुखद कार धमाके के बारे में सुनकर गहरा सदमा लगा और दुख हुआ, जिसमें आठ अनमोल जानें चली गईं और कई अन्य घायल हो गए।" उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी संवेदना उन परिवारों के साथ है जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है, कोई भी शब्द उनके दर्द को कम नहीं कर सकता। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं और आशा करती हूं कि इसके कारणों का जल्द ही पता चल जाएगा।

10:48 PM, 10th Nov

10:41 PM, 10th Nov
धमाके वाली कार सलमान के नाम पर
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक जिस I-20 कार में धमाका हुआ है। वह सलमान नाम के शख्स की थी। पुलिस ने सलमान को हिरासत में लिया है। सलमान ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उसने कार आगे बेच दी थी। अब पुलिस RTO से गाड़ी के असली मालिक की पहचान में जुटी है।

10:35 PM, 10th Nov
गृह मंत्री बोले- 8 लोगों की मौत, आतंकी हमले की आशंका से इंकार नहीं
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने घटना की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि धमाके में आठ लोगों की मौत हुई है। इस दौरान उन्होंने आतंकी हमले की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच के बाद हमले का तरीका साफ होगा।

10:23 PM, 10th Nov
हरियाणा नंबर की कार में ब्लास्ट
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक हरियाणा नंबर की जिस आई-20 कार में ब्लास्ट हुआ है वह नदीम खान के नाम से रजिस्टर बताई जा रही है। हरियाणा पुलिस से दिल्ली पुलिस सम्पर्क में है। स्पेशल सेल की एक टीम हरियाणा रवाना हो गई है।

10:21 PM, 10th Nov

10:11 PM, 10th Nov
दिल्ली पुलिस ने क्या बताया
दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त सतीश गोल्चा ने बताया कि शाम करीब 6 बजकर 52 मिनट पर एक धीरे चल रही कार ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर रुकी थी, तभी उसमें अचानक विस्फोट हुआ। आयुक्त गोल्चा ने कहा कि धमाके की वजह से आसपास खड़ी कई गाड़ियां भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं. सभी एजेंसियां FSL और राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी NIA - मौके पर मौजूद हैं और जांच जारी है। उन्होंने पुष्टि की कि “कुछ लोगों की मौत हुई है और कुछ घायल हुए हैं। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है, और स्थिति पर लगातार निगरानी रखी जा रही है।

09:59 PM, 10th Nov
दिल्ली धमाके बाद मप्र में भी अलर्ट
दिल्ली में हुए कार धमाके के बाद मप्र में भी अलर्ट जारी। डीजीपी ने वीसी के जरिए सभी जिलों के एसपी-आईजी को दिए निर्देश।

09:44 PM, 10th Nov
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी दिल्ली धमाके को लेकर किया पोस्ट

09:44 PM, 10th Nov
ब्लास्ट में मरने वालों की संख्या 11 हुई, पुलिस ने 2 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया
दिल्ली ब्लास्ट में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 11 हो गई है।  पूरी दिल्ली में सतर्कता बढ़ा दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है। एनआईए की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंच गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया कि चलती हुई गाड़ी में यह ब्लास्ट हुआ है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में हर इलाके में पुलिस को अलर्ट किया गया है। लगातार वाहनों की जांच की जा रही है।

09:35 PM, 10th Nov
अमित शाह ने क्या बताया, कौनसी कार में हुआ धमाका
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि आज शाम लगभग 7 बजे, दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास सुभाष मार्ग ट्रैफ़िक सिग्नल पर एक हुंडई i20 गाड़ी में विस्फोट हुआ। इस विस्फोट में कुछ पैदल यात्री घायल हो गए और कुछ वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्टों से संकेत मिलता है कि कुछ लोगों की जान चली गई है। विस्फोट की सूचना मिलने के 10 मिनट के भीतर, दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच और दिल्ली स्पेशल ब्रांच की टीमें घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गईं। NSG और NIA की टीमों ने FSL के साथ मिलकर अब गहन जांच शुरू कर दी है। आसपास के सभी CCTV कैमरों की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। मैंने दिल्ली के पुलिस आयुक्त और विशेष शाखा प्रभारी से भी बात की है। दिल्ली के पुलिस आयुक्त और विशेष शाखा प्रभारी घटनास्थल पर मौजूद हैं। हम सभी संभावनाओं पर विचार कर रहे हैं और सभी संभावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए गहन जांच करेंगे। सभी विकल्पों की तुरंत जांच की जाएगी और हम परिणाम जनता के सामने प्रस्तुत करेंगे। मैं शीघ्र ही घटनास्थल पर जाऊंगा और तुरंत अस्पताल भी जाऊंगा।

09:23 PM, 10th Nov
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने अमित शाह से की बात
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से बात की। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात कर पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली है। शाह ने आईबी चीफ से भी बात की है। एनआईए की टीम को मौके पर भेजने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। गृह मंत्री ने जल्द जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

09:19 PM, 10th Nov
महाराष्ट्र में भी हाईअलर्ट
फरीदाबाद से अमोनियम नाइट्रेट बरामद होने और दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए धमाके के बाद महाराष्ट्र में भी सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को हाई अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।  मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ आपात बैठक की और राज्यभर की सुरक्षा स्थिति की समीक्षा की। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में किसी भी प्रकार की सुरक्षा चूक बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

09:17 PM, 10th Nov
दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए धमाके के बाद हरियाणा में सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को अलर्ट पर रखा गया है. खासकर दिल्ली से सटे एनसीआर (NCR) के सभी क्षेत्रो-  फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम, पलवल और सोनीपत में सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

delhi blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेट

delhi blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेटसोमवार शाम करीब 6.55 पर दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास कार में जोरदार धमाका हुआ है। ब्लास्ट में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 30 लोग घायल हैं। हालांकि धमाके वजह स्पष्ट नहीं है। दिल्ली समेत मुंबई, हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश में हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेट-

Delhi red fort blast: अमित शाह ने बताया, कैसे हुआ दिल्ली में धमाका

Delhi red fort blast: अमित शाह ने बताया, कैसे हुआ दिल्ली में धमाकाकेंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने लाल किले के निकट हुए धमाके के बाद हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस प्रमुख और खुफिया ब्यूरो के निदेशक से बात की। सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी। इस धमाके में अब तक 10 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

बंगाल में कब हैं चुनाव, CM ममता ने कहा- भाजपा मुझे जेल भेज दे, गला काट दे पर लोगों का मताधिकार नहीं कुचले

बंगाल में कब हैं चुनाव, CM ममता ने कहा- भाजपा मुझे जेल भेज दे, गला काट दे पर लोगों का मताधिकार नहीं कुचलेपश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- एसआईआर के नाम पर केन्द्र सरकार लोगों को कर रही है परेशान कोलकाता

ISIS के निशाने पर था RSS का दफ्तर, आतंकियों ने की थी रैकी, गुजरात ATS का बड़ा दावा

ISIS के निशाने पर था RSS का दफ्तर, आतंकियों ने की थी रैकी, गुजरात ATS का बड़ा दावाBig revelation about ISIS terrorists : गुजरात एंटी टेररिज्म स्‍क्‍वॉड (ATS) ने अहमदाबाद से गिरफ्तार किए गए आईएसआईएस (ISIS) के आतंकियों को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया है। गुजरात एंटी टेररिज्म स्क्वाड (ATS) का कहना है कि लखनऊ स्थित आरएसएस का दफ्तर गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकियों के निशाने पर था। इन आतंकियों ने इसके लिए दफ्तर की रैकी भी की थी। ATS ने सेंट्रल एजेंसियों के साथ संयुक्त अभियान में बीते दिन आईएसआईएस के आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया था।

Gujarat में ISIS आतंकियों के पास से मिला बायोकैमिकल वैपन Ricin कितना घातक, कैसे होता है इस्तेमाल

Gujarat में ISIS आतंकियों के पास से मिला बायोकैमिकल वैपन Ricin कितना घातक, कैसे होता है इस्तेमालरिसिन (Ricin) नाम के रासायनिक जहर का इस्तेमाल करने की साजिश थी। इसकी एक छोटी सी मात्रा से भी इंसान की जान जा सकती है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Delhi Blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेट

Delhi Blast : क्या दिल्ली धमाके के पीछे आतंकियों का हाथ, धमाके से जुड़ा हर अपडेटसोमवार शाम दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास कार में जोरदार धमाका हुआ है। ब्लास्ट में 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 24 लोग घायल हो गए। धमाके में 11 लोगों की मौत की खबर आई, लेकिन घटना के 3 घंटे बाद गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि 8 मौतें हुई हैं। दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट नंबर 1 के पास एक कार में ब्लास्ट से इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। दिल्ली धमाके के बाद देशभर में अलर्ट जारी किया गया। धमाके से जुड़ा हर बड़ा अपडेट-

मेरठ में मंदिर-मस्जिदों से उतारे गए 100 लाउडस्पीकर, पुलिस ने धर्मगुरुओं के साथ की बैठक

मेरठ में मंदिर-मस्जिदों से उतारे गए 100 लाउडस्पीकर, पुलिस ने धर्मगुरुओं के साथ की बैठकन्यायालय के आदेश के अनुपालन में धार्मिक स्थलों पर लगे तेज ध्वनि यंत्र यानी लाउडस्पीकर हटाने की कार्रवाई मेरठ जिले में शुरू हो गई है। सोमवार में पुलिस- प्रशासन ने अभियान चलाकर करीब 100 लाउडस्पीकर मंदिरों और मस्जिदों से उतार दिए। एसएसपी विपिन ताडा ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों के तहत की जा रही है ताकि ध्वनि प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित किया जा सके और सभी धर्मों के लोगों के बीच सामंजस्य बना रहे।

25 वर्ष बाद भी जनमानस के लिए हैं स्मरणीय महंत महेंद्रनाथजी महाराज के कार्य : CM योगी

25 वर्ष बाद भी जनमानस के लिए हैं स्मरणीय महंत महेंद्रनाथजी महाराज के कार्य : CM योगीमुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि महंत महेंद्रनाथ जी महाराज ने लंबे समय तक शक्तिपीठ देवीपाटन की सेवा की। गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर महंत अवेद्यनाथ के सानिध्य व निर्देशन में वे मंदिर और इस क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए योगदान देते रहे। संत व योगी के रूप में उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्य 25 वर्ष के बाद भी जनमानस के लिए स्मरणीय बने हुए हैं।

Delhi red fort blast: अमित शाह ने बताया, कैसे हुआ दिल्ली में धमाका

Delhi red fort blast: अमित शाह ने बताया, कैसे हुआ दिल्ली में धमाकाकेंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने लाल किले के निकट हुए धमाके के बाद हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस प्रमुख और खुफिया ब्यूरो के निदेशक से बात की। सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी। इस धमाके में अब तक 10 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक ने साधा सपा सुप्रीमो अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक ने साधा सपा सुप्रीमो अखिलेश यादव पर निशानाDeputy CM Brajesh Shukla: उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने सोमवार को समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि कुर्सी से दूर होने की वजह से समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव बौखला गए हैं। भाजपा, मोदी और योगी का विरोध करते-करते वह भारत माता का विरोध करने पर उतर आए हैं। बिहार में आपने बहुत प्रयास किया, लेकिन जातीय गोलबंदी कराने में सफल नहीं हो पाए।

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्सLava Agni 4 Launching Date: Lava Agni 4 का टीजर सामने आ गया है। लावा मोबाइल्स के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ऐलान किया की कि अग्नि सीरीज़ का अगला मॉडल 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लॉन्च की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही डिवाइस में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर का एक टीजर भी जारी किया गया। चिपसेट का खुलासा किए बिना, कंपनी ने डाइमेंशन लोगो साझा किया।

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AI

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AISmartphone era will end in 5-6 years: कल्पना कीजिए, एक ऐसा दौर जहां आपका स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ एक स्क्रीन न हो, बल्कि आपकी हर कल्पना को जीवंत करने वाला जादू का लैंप हो। जहां ऐप्स और ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम की दुनिया खत्म हो जाए, और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) आपकी हर इच्छा को रीयल-टाइम वीडियो में बदल दे।

iPhone 16 Pro Max की तरह लुक वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

iPhone 16 Pro Max की तरह लुक वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरीLava SHARK 2 : अगर आपके हाथों में यह फोन रहेगा तो लोगों को लगेगा कि iPhone 16 Pro Max चला रहे हैं। लावा ने iPhone 16 Pro Max की तरह दिखने वाला स्मार्टफोन Lava SHARK 2 लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसे बजट सेगमेंट में 4GB रैम + 64GB स्टोरेज वाले सिंगल वैरिएंट के साथ उतारा है और इसकी कीमत 6999 रुपए रखी है। स्मार्टफोन को ऑफलाइन ही खरीदा जा सकेगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com