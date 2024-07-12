शुक्रवार, 12 जुलाई 2024
वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
शुक्रवार, 12 जुलाई 2024 (16:05 IST)

स्मृति ईरानी पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट, जानिए क्या बोले?

Rahul Gandhi on smriti irani : लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी या किसी अन्य नेता के खिलाफ अपमानजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल नहीं होना चाहिए। ALSO READ: स्मृति ईरानी को क्यों खाली करना पड़ा दिल्ली वाला बंगला
 
राहुल गांधी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'जीवन में हार-जीत लगी रहती है। मैं सभी से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे श्रीमती स्मृति ईरानी या किसी अन्य नेता को लेकर अपमानजनक भाषा का उपयोग करने और बुरा व्यवहार करने से बचें।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को नीचा दिखाना और अपमान करना कमजोरी की निशानी है, ताकत की नहीं। उन्होंने यह अपील ऐसे समय की है जब ईरानी के अपना आधिकारिक आवास खाली किए जाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने उनके खिलाफ तंज कसने वाली टिप्पणियां की हैं।
 
इस पर भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि यह अब तक का सबसे कपटपूर्ण संदेश है। कांग्रेस नेताओं को भेड़ियों के झुंड की तरह उस महिला पर छोड़ देने के बाद, जिसने अमेठी में उसे हराया और उसके अहंकार को चूर-चूर कर दिया, यह बहुत बढ़िया है। यह सब बकवास इस तथ्य को नहीं छीन सकता कि स्मृति ईरानी ने बालक बुद्धि को अमेठी छोड़ने के लिए मजबूर किया।
 
गौरतलब है कि ईरानी ने हाल ही में संपन्न लोकसभा चुनाव में अमेठी सीट पर मिली पराजय के बाद अपना आधिकारिक आवास खाली किया है। उन्हें कांग्रेस के किशोरी लाल शर्मा ने पराजित किया।
 
पूजा खेडकर के खिलाफ PMO का तगड़ा एक्‍शन, जांच के लिए बनाई कमेटी

पूजा खेडकर के खिलाफ PMO का तगड़ा एक्‍शन, जांच के लिए बनाई कमेटीPMO seeks report on Puja Khedkar from Pune collector : केंद्र ने विवादास्पद परिवीक्षाधीन आईएएस अधिकारी पूजा खेडकर के ‘‘उम्मीदवारी दावों और अन्य विवरणों’’ की जांच के लिए गुरुवार को एक सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया। खेडकर पर दिव्यांगता और ओबीसी कोटा का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप है। कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग (डीओपीटी) के अतिरिक्त सचिव मामले की जांच करेंगे और दो सप्ताह के भीतर रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगे।

EPFO : PF को लेकर आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने बढ़ाई ब्याज दर

EPFO : PF को लेकर आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने बढ़ाई ब्याज दरEPFO Interest Rate : कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (EPFO) पर सरकार ने बड़ी सौगात दी है। ईपीएफओ की ब्याज दर को बढ़ा दिया गया है। बजट से पहले केंद्र सरकार ने ब्याज दर 8.25 प्रतिशत कर दी है। पहले यह दर 8.10 प्रतिशत थी। फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2024-25 के लिए यह ब्याज दर बढ़ाई गई है।

अग्निवीरों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, CISF और BSF में मिलेगा 10 प्रतिशत का आरक्षण

अग्निवीरों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, CISF और BSF में मिलेगा 10 प्रतिशत का आरक्षणCentral governments big decision regarding Agniveers : सेना की अग्निवीर योजना को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला किया है। अब अग्निवीरों को CISF में मिलेगा 10 प्रतिशत का आरक्षण मिलेगा। डीजी बीएसएफ नितिन अग्रवाल ने कहा कि बीएसएफ में भी अग्निवीरों को 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही पूर्व अग्निवीरों को फिजिकल में छूट मिलेगी। मोदी सरकार की अग्निवीर योजना का विपक्ष लगातार विरोध करता रहा है।

NEET UG पेपर लीक का मास्टर माइंड राकेश रंजन गिरफ्तार

NEET UG पेपर लीक का मास्टर माइंड राकेश रंजन गिरफ्तारNEET UG paper leak scam: नीट यूजी परीक्षा पेपर लीक मामले में चल रहे देशभर में हंगामे के बीच पटना से पेपर लीक कांड के मास्टर माइंड राकेश रंजन (Master Mind Rakesh Ranjan) को गिरफ्तार किया गय है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद राकेश को 10 दिन की सीबीआई हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

बिहार की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर महिला मानवी मधु बनीं SI, आसान नहीं थी राह

बिहार की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर महिला मानवी मधु बनीं SI, आसान नहीं थी राहBihar first transgender woman SI: बिहार पुलिस में उपनिरीक्षक के पद पर तैनात होने वाली पहली ट्रांसजेंडर महिला बनी मानवी मधु कश्यप ने कहा कि यह उनके लिए एक सपने के सच होने जैसा है। मानवी मधु कश्यप ने पुलिस में उपनिरीक्षक (SI) पद के लिए बिहार पुलिस अधीनस्थ चयन आयोग (BPSSC) की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है।

CBI केस में केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, 25 जुलाई तक न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ी

CBI केस में केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, 25 जुलाई तक न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ीarvind kejriwal news : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की एक अदालत ने आबकारी नीति घोटाले से जुड़े भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की न्यायिक हिरासत शुक्रवार को 25 जुलाई तक बढ़ा दी। इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई कर रहा है।

स्वाति मालीवाल मामले में बिभव कुमार को नहीं मिली जमानत

स्वाति मालीवाल मामले में बिभव कुमार को नहीं मिली जमानतSwati Maliwal case : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आम आदमी पार्टी की राज्यसभा सदस्य स्वाती मालीवाल से मारपीट करने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सहयोगी बिभव कुमार को शुक्रवार को जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया।

कांग्रेस का पीएम मोदी से सवाल, अरबपतियों के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स पर क्या है रुख

कांग्रेस का पीएम मोदी से सवाल, अरबपतियों के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स पर क्या है रुखcongress questions PM Modi : कांग्रेस ने अरबपतियों पर संपत्ति कर लगाने के संदर्भ में जी20 की बैठक में चर्चा करने के सुझाव संबंधी खबर का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि इस बारे में उनका क्या रुख है?

भारतीय थीम में सजे मंडप में होगी अंनत राधिका की शादी

भारतीय थीम में सजे मंडप में होगी अंनत राधिका की शादीAnant Radhika wedding : अनंत-राधिका की शादी के लिए मुंबई के बांद्रा कुर्ला स्थित जियो वर्ल्ड सेंटर ‘भारतीय थीम’ में सजकर पूरी तरह तैयार है। 12 जुलाई 2024 को एक ग्रैंड वेडिंग सेरेमनी में अनंत राधिका की शादी होगी।

Samsung के 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की धांसू इंट्री, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung के 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की धांसू इंट्री, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्सSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launched : सैमसंग ने अपने दो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 और Galaxy Z Flip 6 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने अपने सालाना इवेंट Samsung unpacked July 2024 में इस डिवाइस को लॉन्च किया है। इसके अलावा गैलेक्सी फ्लिप, Galaxy Watch 7 और Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra को भी लॉन्च किया है। Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 में AI फीचर्स मिलेंगे।

Moto g85 5G : 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मोटोरोला का सस्ता और धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Moto g85 5G : 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मोटोरोला का सस्ता और धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंटMotorola launches Moto g85 5G in India : Motorola ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Moto g85 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन को 2 वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया। Moto G85 5G को तीन कलर ऑप्शन Cobalt Blue, Olive Green और Urban Grey में लाया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो Moto G85 5G को 17,999 रुपए की शुरुआती कीमत पर लाया गया है। 12GB रैम+256GB स्टोरेज की कीमत 19,999 रुपए है।

Realme का AI टेक्नोलॉजी वाला प्रोफेशनल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है खास

Realme का AI टेक्नोलॉजी वाला प्रोफेशनल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है खासRealme a AI Camera smartphone : देश के जाने-माने स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड, रियलमी ने अपनी रियलमी 13 प्रो सीरीज के भारत में लॉन्च के साथ पहला एआई प्रोफेशनल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन पेश किया है। 2024 में रियलमी की ओर से यह दूसरा नंबर सीरीज़ का लॉन्च है। रियलमी 13 प्रो सीरीज़ में पहला एआई प्रोफेशनल कैमरा फोन है, जिसमें डीएसएलआर स्तर के फीचर्स हैं। इस इमेजिंग पॉवरहाउस में ड्युअल सोनी सेंसर लगे हैं, जो मोबाइल फोटोग्राफी का स्तर काफी बढ़ा देते हैं।
