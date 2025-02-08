शनिवार, 8 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शनिवार, 8 फ़रवरी 2025 (17:54 IST)

ध्रुव राठी नहीं उठा रहा कॉल, दिल्ली इलेक्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़, हंस-हंस कर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

ध्रुव राठी नहीं उठा रहा कॉल, दिल्ली इलेक्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़, हंस-हंस कर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट - memes poured in on election memes AAP loss arvind kejriwal rahul gandhi 0 congress
(X)

Delhi Election Results Memes : दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। पार्टी के शीर्ष नेता अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया, सत्येंद्र जैन और राखी बिड़ला चुनाव हार गए। 26 साल बाद दिल्ली में एक बार फिर भाजपा की सरकार बनने जा रही है। पिछली बार 1993 में भाजपा की सरकार बनी थी। इस चुनाव में कांग्रेस लगातार तीसरी बार अपना खाता नहीं खोल पाई। अब तक भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) 48 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है तो वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) 22 सीटों पर बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं।


इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने इस इलेक्शन और पार्टियों को लेकर कुछ ऐसे मीम्स और मजेदार वीडियो बनाए हैं, जिसे देख यूजर हंस हंस कर लोटपोट हो रहे हैं, आप भी देखिए



