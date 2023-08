ISRO का सोलर मिशन Aditya L-1 दो सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:



The launch of Aditya-L1,

the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for

September 2, 2023, at

11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.



Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at… pic.twitter.com/bjhM5mZNrx