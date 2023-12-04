सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. IAF trainee plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023 (11:30 IST)

तेलंगाना में IAF ट्रेनी विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 2 पायलटों की मौत

IAF Plane accident
भारतीय वायुसेना (Indian Air Force) का एक ट्रेनी विमान सोमवार को तेलंगाना में मेडक जिले के रावेल्ली गांव में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस हादसे में दोनों पायलटों की मौत हो गई। 
 
भारतीय वायुसेना के ट्‍वीट के मुताबिक Pilatus PC 7 Mk-II विमान अपनी नियमित प्रशिक्षण उड़ान पर पर था। इसी दौरान विमान तेलंगाना के मेडकल जिले में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
वायुसेना के मुताबिक दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी का आदेश दिया गया है। वायुसेना ने कहा है कि इस हादसे में किसी भी नागरिक या संपत्ति को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है। 
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव की 10 बड़ी जीत

मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव की 10 बड़ी जीतMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने अप्रत्याशित रूप से 160 से ज्यादा सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। इस चुनाव भाजपा के ही इंदौर से विधायक रमेश मेंदोला के खाते में एक बार फिर सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज हुई, जबकि मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान दूसरे स्थान पर रहे हैं।

चक्रवात में तब्दील होगा दबाव क्षेत्र, सोमवार को आंध्र तट को करेगा पार

चक्रवात में तब्दील होगा दबाव क्षेत्र, सोमवार को आंध्र तट को करेगा पारorecast of cyclone: बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना दबाव क्षेत्र शनिवार को गहन दबाव क्षेत्र में बदल गया है और सोमवार को आंध्रप्रदेश तट को पार करने से पहले नेल्लोर व मछलीपट्टनम (Machilipatnam) के बीच इसके चक्रवात (cyclone) बनने का अनुमान है। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD)) ने यह जानकारी दी।

आबकारी नीति मामला : मुश्किल में आप सांसद संजय सिंह, ED ने दायर की चार्जशीट

आबकारी नीति मामला : मुश्किल में आप सांसद संजय सिंह, ED ने दायर की चार्जशीटनई दिल्ली। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने दिल्ली आबकारी नीति से जुड़े धनशोधन मामले में शनिवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (SSP) के सांसद संजय सिंह के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र दायर किया।

महुआ मोइत्रा मामले में अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर क्या कहा?

महुआ मोइत्रा मामले में अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर क्या कहा?Adhir Ranjan wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker: लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी (Adhir Ranjan Choudhary) ने धन लेकर प्रश्न पूछने के मामले में तृणमूल कांग्रेस की नेता महुआ मोइत्रा (Mahua Moitra) के खिलाफ आचार समिति की कार्रवाई को लेकर लोकसभा के अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला (Om Birla) को शनिवार को पत्र लिखा और संसदीय समितियों के कामकाज पर नियमों तथा प्रक्रियाओं पर पुनर्विचार एवं उचित समीक्षा की मांग की।

BCCI नहीं भर पाया बिजली बिल, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जनरेटर पर खेला मैच

BCCI नहीं भर पाया बिजली बिल, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जनरेटर पर खेला मैचइस मैच को जनरेटर और पावर बैकअप पर खेला गया जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ थी। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य क्रिकेट संघ (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) के द्वारा जनरेटर लाया गया, जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ रुपये थी। दिन-रात का मैच रद्द कर दिया गया होता लेकिन जनरेटर और एक अस्थायी कनेक्शन ने क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के लिए दिन बचा लिया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

राजस्थान में बीजेपी ने वसुंधरा को मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाया तो इन नामों पर हो सकता है विचार

राजस्थान में बीजेपी ने वसुंधरा को मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाया तो इन नामों पर हो सकता है विचारराजस्थान में बीजेपी ने चुनावी रण जीत लिया है। 199 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए चुनाव में बीजेपी को 115 सीटों पर जीत मिली है यानी बीजेपी ने स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल कर लिया है। कांग्रेस को 69 सीटों पर जीत मिली है। कांग्रेस के मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने हार मान ली है और उन्होंने राज्यपाल को अपना इस्तीफ़ा सौंप दिया है।

लोकसभा में आज महुआ मोइत्रा में मामले में एथिक्स कमेटी की रिपोर्ट टेबल होगी

लोकसभा में आज महुआ मोइत्रा में मामले में एथिक्स कमेटी की रिपोर्ट टेबल होगीतृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा के निष्कासन संबंधी अचार समिति की रिपोर्ट आज लोकसभा में पेश की जाएगी। महुआ मोइत्रा को 'रिश्वत लेकर सवाल पूछने' के मामले में सदन से निष्कासित करने की अनुशंसा की गई है। लोकसभा सचिवालय द्वारा प्रसारित कार्य सूची के अनुसार, आचार समिति के अध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार सोनकर समिति की रिपोर्ट सदन के पटल पर रखेंगे।

नतीजों के बाद कांग्रेस पर हमला, चुनाव में I.N.D.I.A. के सहयोगी दलों की अनदेखी पड़ी भारी

नतीजों के बाद कांग्रेस पर हमला, चुनाव में I.N.D.I.A. के सहयोगी दलों की अनदेखी पड़ी भारीचार राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजों के बाद गठबंधन के सभी दल कांग्रेस पर हमलावर हो गए हैं। कांग्रेस पर विपक्षी गठबंधन ‘इंडिया’ (I.N.D.I.A) के सहयोगी दलों की अनदेखी करने के आरोप तेज हो गए हैं. पिछले 3 महीने में ‘इंडिया’ की बैठकों को रोककर कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व 5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों पर फोकस कर रहा था।

Weather Updates: आंध्रप्रदेश और तमिलनाडु में बारिश का सिलसिला, चक्रवाती तूफान की आशंका

Weather Updates: आंध्रप्रदेश और तमिलनाडु में बारिश का सिलसिला, चक्रवाती तूफान की आशंकाWeather Updates: दिल्ली में बारिश (rain) की हल्की फुहार ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कंपकंपी बढ़ा दी है। रविवार शाम से जारी हल्की बारिश सोमवार सुबह तक जारी रही। बारिश के चलते एयर क्वालिटी (Air quality) में भी सुधार हुआ है वहीं बंगाल की खाड़ी में आए तूफान के चलते आंध्रप्रदेश और तमिलनाडु में भी बारिश का सिलसिला जारी है। चक्रवाती तूफान (cyclonic storm) की भी आशंका है।

MP Chunaav Results 2023 : शिवराज सिंह के इन मंत्रियों को मिली चुनाव में हार, नरोत्‍तम मिश्रा-कमल पटेल समेत ये नेता हैं शामिल

MP Chunaav Results 2023 : शिवराज सिंह के इन मंत्रियों को मिली चुनाव में हार, नरोत्‍तम मिश्रा-कमल पटेल समेत ये नेता हैं शामिलMadhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results : मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा ने विधानसभा चुनाव में बड़ी जीत दर्ज करते हुए अपनी चमक बिखेरी, लेकिन गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा सहित शिवराज सिंह चौहान मंत्रिमंडल के 12 मंत्री जीत से दूर रहे। प्रदेश की 230 विधानसभा सीट में से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार 163 सीट जीत चुके हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस ने 66 सीट पर जीत दर्ज की है। भारत आदिवासी पार्टी के खाते में एक सीट गई है।

क्या भारत में लॉन्च होगा Honor 100? जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

क्या भारत में लॉन्च होगा Honor 100? जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतHonor 100 Series Launched : Honor 100 को चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। सीरीज में Honor 100 और Honor 100 Pro को पेश किया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 120Hz FHD+ डिस्प्ले दिया गया है। यह एक OLED डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 5000 एमएएच बैटरी से लैस किया गया है। यह Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC के साथ आता है। यह स्मार्टफोन अभी चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। कंपनी इसे भारत में कब लॉन्च करेगी। इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

Samsung Galaxy A05 : क्या बहुत सस्ता है सैमसंग का यह धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए भारत में कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A05 : क्या बहुत सस्ता है सैमसंग का यह धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए भारत में कीमतSamsung Galaxy A05 Price in India : Samsung ने ग्राहकों के लिए भारतीय बाजार में एक नया बजट स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy A05 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। Galaxy A05 में मीडियाटेक प्रोसेसर और एचडी प्लस पैनल के साथ दमदार बैटरी भी दी गई है। जानिए भारत में कितनी है इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत-

Redmi Note 13R Pro : 108-megapixel कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी और कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे

Redmi Note 13R Pro : 108-megapixel कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी और कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगेRedmi ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 13R Pro लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि यह स्मार्टफोन अभी चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसे भारत में कब लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इसकी कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। जानते हैं इस स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स क्या हैं। यह रेडमी लाइनअप का ही नया स्मार्टफोन है।

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी और 128GB मेमोरी, त्योहारों पर धमाका कर देगा

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी और 128GB मेमोरी, त्योहारों पर धमाका कर देगाXiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : भारतीय बाजार में जल्द लॉन्च होगा। स्मार्टफोन को Amazon पर लिस्ट कर दिया गया है। Xiaomi ने इसकी लॉन्च डेट के बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा है। जानिए इस स्मार्टफोन में कौनसे फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं।

2599 रु. में 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' लॉन्च, 23 भाषाओं में कर सकता है काम

2599 रु. में 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' लॉन्च, 23 भाषाओं में कर सकता है काम'JioPhone Prima' launched : उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी (Mukesh Ambani) की कंपनी रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने काई-ओएस पर आधारित 4जी कीपैड स्मार्टफोन 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' (JioPhone Prima) को लॉन्च कर दिया है। कीपैड स्मार्टफोन का यह एक किफायती और एडवांस वर्जन है जिसे कंपनी ने 2599 रु. में बाजार में उतारा है। यूट्यूब, फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप, गूगल वॉयस असिस्टेंट (YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Voice Assistant) जैसी तमाम सुविधाएं अब जियोफोन प्राइमा में बस एक क्लिक पर उपलब्ध होंगी। जियो ने अपने नए कीपैड स्मार्टफोन के लुक और डिजाइन पर काफी काम किया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com