Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: ओडिशा में तूफान का लैंडफॉल, तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश

-ओडिशा में तूफान का लैंडफॉल शुरू

-ओडिशा, बंगाल, तमिलनाडु और कर्नाटक के कई तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश

#WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.



The landfall process of #CycloneYaas is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete. It is 30 km south-southeast of Balasore at 9:30 am, as per IMD's update. pic.twitter.com/j6JMo2f3sa