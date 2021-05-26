शनिवार, 29 मई 2021
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: ओडिशा में तूफान का लैंडफॉल, तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश

Last Updated: बुधवार, 26 मई 2021 (12:50 IST)
नई दिल्ली। चक्रवाती तूफान यास (Cyclone Yaas) अति गंभीर तूफान में तब्दिल हो चुका है और इसके आज
ओडिशा-बंगाल तट से टकराने की आशंका है। यास से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 
12:49PM, 26th May
-भुवनेश्वर में क्षेत्रीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के वैज्ञानिक उमाशंकर दास ने बताया कि ओडिशा के अधिकतर हिस्सों में बारिश हुई।
-राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में सर्वाधिक बारिश भद्रक जिले के चांदबाली (273 मिमी) में हुई। इससे बाद पारादीप (197 मिमी), बालासोर (51 मिमी) और भुवनेश्वर (49 मिमी) में बारिश हुई।
12:22PM, 26th May
-ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में यास के पहुंचने से पहले ही, समुद्र का पानी कई तटीय कस्बों एवं गांवों में घुस गया।
-ओडिशा के विशेष राहत आयुक्त (एसआरसी) पी के जेना ने बताया कि चक्रवात के पहुंचने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है और इसके पूरा होने में 3 से 4 घंटे का समय लगेगा। बालासोर और भद्रक जिले इससे सबसे अधिक प्रभावित होंगे।
-चक्रवात तट पर बहनागा ब्लॉक के निकट धामरा के उत्तर और बहनागा के दक्षिण में पहुंच गया।
-‘डॉपलर’ रडार डेटा के अनुसार, इस दौरान 130-140 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली।
10:58AM, 26th May
-ओडिशा में तूफान का लैंडफॉल शुरू
-ओडिशा, बंगाल, तमिलनाडु और कर्नाटक के कई तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश
09:57AM, 26th May
-चक्रवात ‘यास’ सुबह नौ बजे ओडिशा के भद्रक जिले में धामरा बंदरगाह के निकट पहुंचा।
08:18AM, 26th May
-बंगाल-ओडिशा में कई स्थानों पर तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, कुछ ही घंटों में तट से टकराएगा यास

07:38AM, 26th May
-चक्रवात 'यास' मंगलवार की शाम को भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील हो गया।
-भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) के महानिदेशक एम. महापात्र ने कहा कि ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के लिए 'रेड कोडेड' चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
-महापात्र ने कहा कि उत्तर-पश्चिम और बंगाल की खाड़ी में गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान यास भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील हो गया है।
यह उत्तर-उत्तरपश्चिम की तरफ मुड़ सकता है तथा इसकी तीव्रता और अधिक हो सकती है। यह बुधवार की सुबह तक उत्तर ओडिशा में धमरा बंदरगाह के पास दस्तक दे सकता है।
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि चक्रवात के दौरान हवा की गति 155 से 165 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा रहने और इसके बढ़कर 185 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा तक पहुंचने की संभावना है।
07:30AM, 26th May
-चक्रवात 'यास' ओडिशा के बालासोर में दस्तक दे चुका है। इस वक्त यहां समुद्र में लहरें 4 से 6 मीटर तक ऊपर उठ रही हैं। सुबह 10-11 बजे के बीच ओडिशा के तट से टकराने का अनुमान है। उस दौरान हवा की रफ्तार 150 किमी प्रति घंटे की रह सकती है।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मेदिनीपुर जिले के पूर्बा में समुद्र में बड़ी-बड़ी लहरे उठ रही हैं। चक्रवात यास के चलते लैंडफॉल की स्थिति बन गई है।
07:28AM, 26th May
-ओडिशा और बंगाल में 12 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया।
-5 राज्यों में एडीआरएफ की 113 टीमें तैनात। 
-कोलकाता और भुवनेश्वर एयरपोर्ट पर उड़ाने रद्द।
-पश्चिम बंगाल में ट्रेन, जलपोत और विमानों को चेन से बंधा गया।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :