CBSE ने मानी अपनी गलती: वेदांत की गलत कॉपी अपलोड हुई, बदला जाएगा 12वीं का रिजल्ट

वेदांत ने बताया कि उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की फोटोकॉपी मिलने के बाद वह पूरी तरह टूट गया, क्योंकि फिजिक्स की कॉपी में लिखावट और उत्तर उसके नहीं थे। छात्र ने आशंका जताई कि ऐसी गलती से उसके अंक और कॉलेज एडमिशन दोनों प्रभावित हो सकते हैं।
Same type of issue happened with my physics the answer sheet is not mine and I am awarded 50% marks for the answers written by some other student where is my real answer sheet which i written where are my real marks because of that I am not getting 75% in PCM aggregate https://t.co/6BUm6IommR— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged .— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 25, 2026