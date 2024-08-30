शुक्रवार, 30 अगस्त 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. assam government big decision on namaz break
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 30 अगस्त 2024 (15:15 IST)

असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जुमे की नमाज के लिए नहीं मिलेगा ब्रेक

असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जुमे की नमाज के लिए नहीं मिलेगा ब्रेक - assam government big decision on namaz break
Assam government on juma break : असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए जुमे की नमाज के लिए 2 घंटे के ब्रेक पर रोक लगा दी। ALSO READ: असम विधानसभा में मुस्लिम विवाह और तलाक एक्‍ट हुआ पास, विपक्ष ने किया विरोध
 
असम के मुख्‍यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि असम विधानसभा ने 2 घंटे की जुम्मा छुट्टी को खत्म करके उत्पादकता को प्राथमिकता दी है और औपनिवेशिक बोझ के एक और अवशेष को त्याग दिया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह प्रथा 1937 में मुस्लिम लीग के सैयद सादुल्ला द्वारा शुरू की गई थी। इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले के लिए स्पीकर बिस्वजीत दैमारी और हमारे विधायकों का मैं आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।
 
इससे पहले असम विधानसभा ने गुरुवार को एक विधेयक पारित किया जिसमें मुस्लिमों के विवाह और तलाक पंजीकरण से संबंधित एक कानून को निष्प्रभावी किया गया है। विपक्षी दलों ने इस फैसले की निंदा करते हुए इसे मुस्लिमों के साथ भेदभाव वाला तथा चुनावी साल में मतदाताओं के ध्रुवीकरण वाला बताया।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ दल को भारी न पड़ जाए शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा का विवाद

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ दल को भारी न पड़ जाए शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा का विवादShivaji Maharaj Statue Controversy: छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा गिरने के मामले में महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार के बाद मुख्‍यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने भी राज्य की जनता से माफी मांगी है। हालांकि महायुति सरकार मूर्ति के मामले पल्ला झाड़ते हुए इसका जिम्मा नौसेना पर डालते हुए दिखाई दी। सरकार ने कहा कि इस प्रतिमा का निर्माण नौसेना ने किया था।

क्‍या SCO सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे PM मोदी, पाकिस्तान सरकार ने भेजा निमंत्रण

क्‍या SCO सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे PM मोदी, पाकिस्तान सरकार ने भेजा निमंत्रणPakistan sent invitation to PM Modi for SCO summit : पाकिस्तान ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को अक्टूबर में यहां आयोजित होने वाली शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (SCO) के शासनाध्यक्षों के शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। कुछ देशों ने पहले ही एससीओ के शासनाध्यक्षों के शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने की पुष्टि कर दी है।

Hurun India Rich List 2024 : अडाणी ने अंबानी को पीछे छोड़ा, अडाणी परिवार भारत की सबसे अमीर फैमिली, 1 साल में बढ़ी 95% संपत्ति

Hurun India Rich List 2024 : अडाणी ने अंबानी को पीछे छोड़ा, अडाणी परिवार भारत की सबसे अमीर फैमिली, 1 साल में बढ़ी 95% संपत्तिHurun India Rich List 2024 : अडाणी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन गौतम अडाणी और उनके परिवार की संपत्ति में 1 साल में 95% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अब अडाणी भारत का सबसे अमीर परिवार है। उनकी कुल संपत्ति 11.62 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। अंबानी परिवार की कुल संपत्ति 10.15 लाख करोड़ रुपए है, जिसमें एक साल में 25% की वृद्धि हुई है।

मान के 'रेप का तजुर्बा' वाले बयान पर BJP सांसद Kangana का पलटवार

मान के 'रेप का तजुर्बा' वाले बयान पर BJP सांसद Kangana का पलटवारKangana Ranaut News : अभिनेत्री और भाजपा सांसद कंगना रनौत के किसानों पर दिए बयान पर बवाल थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। शिरोमणी अकाली दल (अमृतसर) के प्रमुख सिमरनजीत सिंह मान ने एक विवादित बयान देते हुए कहा कि कंगना रनौत को रेप का बहुत तजुर्बा है। आप उनसे पूछ सकते है कि रेप कैसे होता है? उनके बयान पर कंगना ने पलटवार किया है।

राहुल गांधी के बदले तेवर का राज, मार्शल आर्ट से सिखाए राजनीति के 4 दांव-पेंच

राहुल गांधी के बदले तेवर का राज, मार्शल आर्ट से सिखाए राजनीति के 4 दांव-पेंचक्या है भारत डोजो यात्रा का मतलब? स्मृति ईरानी ने दिया अपना बयान

और भी वीडियो देखें

असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जुमे की नमाज के लिए नहीं मिलेगा ब्रेक

असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जुमे की नमाज के लिए नहीं मिलेगा ब्रेकAssam government on juma break : असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए जुमे की नमाज के लिए 2 घंटे के ब्रेक पर रोक लगा दी।

CM ममता बनर्जी की PM मोदी को चिट्ठी, कहा रेप जैसे कृत्यों की केवल एक ही सजा

CM ममता बनर्जी की PM मोदी को चिट्ठी, कहा रेप जैसे कृत्यों की केवल एक ही सजाMamata Banerjee letter to PM Modi : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री CM ममता बनर्जी ने कोलकाता रेप मर्डर केस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक बार फिर चिट्ठी लिखी है। इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे कृत्यों की केवल एक ही सजा है- फांसी पर लटकाना।

जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव में BJP ने पैराशूट नेताओं पर लगाया दांव

जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव में BJP ने पैराशूट नेताओं पर लगाया दांवJammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 : हालांकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनावों (assembly elections) में कश्मीर फतह करने की खातिर मुस्लिम उम्मीदवारों को मैदान में उतारकर अन्य राजनीतिक दलों को हैरान किया है, पर जम्मू संभाग में उसने पैराशूट नेताओं को मैदान में उतारकर पार्टी के भीतर विद्रोह को बढ़ावा दिया है।

गुलाम नबी आजाद बीच मझधार में छोड़ गए अपने उम्मीदवारों को!

गुलाम नबी आजाद बीच मझधार में छोड़ गए अपने उम्मीदवारों को!Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections: 4 महीनों के अंतराल में यह दूसरा अवसर है, जब पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री गुलाम नबी आजाद (Ghulam Nabi Azad) ने चुनाव मैदान में उतरे बिना ही हार मान ली है। हालांकि हाल ही में हुए लोकसभा चुनावों में तो वे मैदान में भी नहीं उतरे थे और इस बार उन्होंने अपने उम्मीदवारों को मझधार में छोड़ दिया है। उनकी पार्टी की ओर से विधानसभा चुनावों (Assembly Elections) के लिए पर्चे भरने वाले उम्मीदवारों को तो उन्होंने यह सलाह तक दे डाली है कि अगर वे चाहें तो अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले सकते हैं।

सुखबीर बादल धार्मिक कदाचार के दोषी, अकाल तख्त ने तनखैया घोषित किया

सुखबीर बादल धार्मिक कदाचार के दोषी, अकाल तख्त ने तनखैया घोषित कियाSukhbir singh badal : सिखों की सर्वोच्च धार्मिक संस्था अकाल तख्त ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल (SAD) के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल को 2007 से 2017 तक उनकी पार्टी की सरकार द्वारा की गई गलतियों के लिए धार्मिक कदाचार का दोषी- तनखैया करार दिया।

Xiaomi अगले साल करने वाला है बड़ा धमाका, लॉन्च करेगा बटनलेस स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi अगले साल करने वाला है बड़ा धमाका, लॉन्च करेगा बटनलेस स्मार्टफोनXiaomi स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। वह अपने पहले बटनलेस स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहा है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कुछ जानकारियां लीक हो गई हैं। नए बटनलेस स्मार्टफोन के 2 अलग अलग वर्जन में आने की उम्मीद है। एक सैटेलाइट कम्युनिकेशन का सपोर्ट करेगा और दूसरे में यह फीचर नहीं होगा।

Apple की चाल से चीन को लगेगा बड़ा झटका, भारत में बनेगा iPhone16 Pro

Apple की चाल से चीन को लगेगा बड़ा झटका, भारत में बनेगा iPhone16 ProiPhone 16 Pro will be made in India : गांठ के पूरे लोगों की पसंद के मंहगे 'आईफोन' (iPhone) बनाने वाली अमेरिकी कंपनी एपल (Apple) का नाम भारत में कौन नहीं जानता! पिछले 50 वर्षों से दुनिया में सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती यह कंपनी भारत में अब अपने कारोबार का बड़े पैमाने पर विस्तार करने जा रही है।

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासाApples के next generation iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख और समय का खुलासा हो गया है। एक नए लीक में iPhone 16 लॉन्च इवेंट के पोस्टर का खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें बताया गया है कि Apple 10 सितंबर को Apple Park में अन्य हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट के साथ 4 नए iPhone को लॉन्च करेगा। टिप्सटर माजिन बु (Tipster Majin Buu) ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें इस इवेंट का पोस्टर मिल गया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com