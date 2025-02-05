बुधवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 5 february 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : बुधवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2025 (08:42 IST)

दिल्ली में मतदान का उत्साह, राहुल गांधी से एस जयशंकर तक दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान

voting in delhi
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज सुबह मतदान जारी है। सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की नजर तीसरे कार्यकाल पर है, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस दिल्ली में फिर से उभरने की उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। दिल्ली में 1.56 करोड़ से अधिक मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:39 AM, 5th Feb
-विदेशमंत्री एस जयशंकर ने किया मतदान। 
-भाजपा सांसद बांससुरी स्वराज ने भी डाला वोट। 
-लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी डाला वोट। 


08:01 AM, 5th Feb
milkipur bypoll elections
उत्तर प्रदेश के मिल्कीपुर में विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी। यहां 3.70 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। उपचुनाव में भाजपा के चंद्रभानु पासवान व सपा के अजीत प्रसाद समेत 10 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

07:43 AM, 5th Feb
-सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा, पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग क्यों की। लोगों को वोट डालने से रोका जा रहा है। आप 10 साल से ये बदमाशियां झेल रही है।
-सेना प्रमुख जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान किया।
-डिप्टी NSA पंकज कुमार सिंह ने भी मतदान किया।
-मालवीय नगर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सतीश उपाध्याय ने मतदान करने से पहले ग्रीन पार्क स्थित मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।

07:34 AM, 5th Feb
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता संदीप दीक्षित ने भी डाला वोट। नई दिल्ली सीट पर अरविंद केजरीवाल के सामने चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं संदीप दीक्षित। 

07:32 AM, 5th Feb
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने वोटर्स से की मतदान की अपील।

07:32 AM, 5th Feb
-दिल्ली में सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान। 
-दिल्ली भाजपा अध्‍यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा, अलका लांबा ने किया मतदान। 
-अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसौदिया, आतिशी, रमेश बिधूड़ी, प्रवेश वर्मा, संदीप दीक्षित, अलका लांबा समेत कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

PM Modi Speech : जकूजी, स्टाइलिश बाथरूम और शीशमहल, लोकसभा में 1 घंटे 36 मिनट का PM मोदी का भाषण, जानिए प्रमुख बिंदु

PM Modi Speech : जकूजी, स्टाइलिश बाथरूम और शीशमहल, लोकसभा में 1 घंटे 36 मिनट का PM मोदी का भाषण, जानिए प्रमुख बिंदुपीएम मोदी ने अपने भाषण में विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा और बिना नाम लिए गांधी परिवार और केजरीवाल जैसे विपक्षी नेताओं पर तीखे हमले किए।

आतिशी की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, मानहानि मामले में BJP नेता की याचिका पर नोटिस जारी

आतिशी की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, मानहानि मामले में BJP नेता की याचिका पर नोटिस जारीआतिशी ने आरोप लगाया था कि भाजपा ने आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के विधायकों को खरीदने का प्रयास किया था। आतिशी के इस आरोप के विरोध में भाजपा नेता ने उनके खिलाफ मानहानि की शिकायत दायर की थी।

हरियाणा के CM सैनी का दावा, अनिल विज मुझसे नाराज नहीं

हरियाणा के CM सैनी का दावा, अनिल विज मुझसे नाराज नहींसैनी ने कहा कि विज पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता हैं और उन्हें अपनी बात कहने का अधिकार है। सैनी की यह प्रतिक्रिया ऐसे समय में आई है, जब विज पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार उन पर निशाना साध रहे हैं।

दिल्ली चुनाव 2025: त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला या बहुमत का संकट? कौन बनेगा सत्ता का असली दावेदार?

दिल्ली चुनाव 2025: त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला या बहुमत का संकट? कौन बनेगा सत्ता का असली दावेदार?Triangular Contest in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: क्या इस बार दिल्ली में कोई स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिलेगा? क्या बीजेपी की बढ़त और 'आप' की गिरावट से कांग्रेस को नई संजीवनी मिल रही है? या फिर फ्रीबीज की राजनीति ही सबसे बड़ा फैक्टर बनेगी? दिल्ली चुनाव का समीकरण इस बार पूरी तरह बदलता नजर आ रहा है।

इतना है भारतीय महिलाओं का गोल्ड पावर कि कई देशों का गोल्ड रिजर्व भी है इनसे पीछे, जानिए पूरी डीटेल

इतना है भारतीय महिलाओं का गोल्ड पावर कि कई देशों का गोल्ड रिजर्व भी है इनसे पीछे, जानिए पूरी डीटेलभारतीय महिलाएं सदियों से सोने को एक सुरक्षित निवेश और सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा का प्रतीक मानती रही हैं। हाल ही में किए गए एक अध्ययन से पता चला है कि भारतीय महिलाओं के पास दुनिया के कुल सोने का लगभग 11% हिस्सा है। यह आंकड़ा बेहद चौंकाने वाला है और यह दर्शाता है कि भारतीय महिलाएं सोने को कितना महत्व देती हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

LIVE: वीरेंद्र सचदेवा, अलका लांबा ने डाला वोट, पीएम मोदी की वोटर्स से अपील

LIVE: वीरेंद्र सचदेवा, अलका लांबा ने डाला वोट, पीएम मोदी की वोटर्स से अपीलLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज सुबह मतदान जारी है। सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की नजर तीसरे कार्यकाल पर है, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस दिल्ली में फिर से उभरने की उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। दिल्ली में 1.56 करोड़ से अधिक मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

Delhi Elections 2025 : दिल्ली में 70 सीटों पर वोटिंग आज, 1.56 करोड़ मतदाता करेंगे 699 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला

Delhi Elections 2025 : दिल्ली में 70 सीटों पर वोटिंग आज, 1.56 करोड़ मतदाता करेंगे 699 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसलाDelhi assembly election 2025 Voting starts at 7am : दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान होगा। सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की नजर तीसरे कार्यकाल पर है, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस दिल्ली में फिर से उभरने की उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। आज सुबह सात बजे से 1.56 करोड़ से अधिक मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।

स्वीडन के स्कूल में भीषण गोलीबारी, 10 की मौत

स्वीडन के स्कूल में भीषण गोलीबारी, 10 की मौतस्वीडन में मंगलवार को स्कूल में हुई गोलीबारी में लगभग 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। स्वीडिश पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि बंदूकधारी मृतकों में शामिल है या नहीं। माना जा रहा है कि वह अस्पताल में भर्ती लोगों में से एक है।

बच्चों को खिलाई टॉफी, लोगों के बीच खिलखिलाकर हंसे, सीएम मोहन यादव के इस अंदाज पर आपको नहीं होगा यकीन

बच्चों को खिलाई टॉफी, लोगों के बीच खिलखिलाकर हंसे, सीएम मोहन यादव के इस अंदाज पर आपको नहीं होगा यकीनभोपाल। नर्मदापुरम् से रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन आ रही इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के यात्रियों ने 4 फरवरी को कमाल की यात्रा की। उन्हें इस यात्रा के दौरान मन की बात कहने का मौका मिला। दरअसल, उनकी इस यात्रा में उनके साथ मध्यप्रदेश के विजनरी मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव (Dr. Mohan Yadav) भी थे। प्रदेश के लाड़ले सीएम डॉ. यादव ने अपने चिर-परिचित अंदाज में लोगों से मुलाकात की और राज्य के विकास को लेकर खुलकर बातचीत की।

चुनाव से पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ FIR, जानिए क्या है मामला

चुनाव से पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ FIR, जानिए क्या है मामलाFIR lodged against Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna water remarks : दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ हरियाणा में एफआईआर (FIR) दर्ज की गई है। यह मामला शाहबाद पुलिस थाने में दर्ज किया गया है। इसमें केजरीवाल पर आरोप लगाया गया है कि उन्होंने हरियाणा पर यमुना नदी के पानी में जहर मिलाने का आरोप लगाया था।

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदार

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदारस्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने भारतीय बाजार में दुनिया का पहला कोल्ड-सेंसिटिव कलर-चेंजिंग फोन रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5 जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 22999 रुपए है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसके साथ ही रियलमी बड्स वायरलेस 5 एएनसी भी लॉन्च किया गया है जिसकी कीमत 1599 रुपए है। रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5जी को डेनिश डिजाइन स्टूडियो वैल्यूर डिजाइनर्स के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है।

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्स

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्सPoco launched X7 and S7 Pro smartphones : Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में एक्स 7 सीरीज के तहत अपना नया स्मार्टफोन एक्स 7 5जी और एक्स 7 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 19999 रुपए और 24999 रुपए है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो पोको एक्स 7 में इस सेगमेंट का सबसे टिकाऊ 1.5के एमोलेड 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले दिया गया है।

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दाम

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दामiphone 16 price drop: नए साल में एपल ने iPhone 16की कीमतों में जबरदस्त कटौती की है। सितंबर में लॉन्च के वक्त इसकी कीमत काफी ज्यादा थी, लेकिन अब इसकी कीमत 5000 रुपए तक घटा दी गई है। आईफोन 16 प्रो के दाम में तो 13,000 रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके अलावा बैंक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष 2025

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com