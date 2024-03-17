Live : राहुल गांधी की न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा, प्रियंका गांधी और स्वरा भास्कर भी साथ

17 march updates : मुंबई में रविवार को इंडिया गठबंधन का शक्ति प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। राहुल गांधी मुंबई में मणि भवन से अगस्त क्रांति मैदान तक न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा निकाल रहे हैं। पल-पल की जानकारी...

भारतीय नौसेना ने भारतीय तट से 1,400 समुद्री मील दूर एक व्यापारी जहाज को बंधक बनाने वाले 35 जलदस्यु को आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए ‘मजबूर’ कर दिया और चालक दल के 17 सदस्यों की सुरक्षित रिहाई सुनिश्चित की। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

नौसेना ने अपने पी-8I समुद्री गश्ती विमान, फ्रंटलाइन जहाज आईएनएस कोलकाता और आईएनएस सुभद्रा और मानव रहित हवाई यान को तैनात किया। अभियान के लिए सी-17 विमान से विशिष्ट मार्कोस कमांडो को उतारा गया।

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.… pic.twitter.com/583sgBAbLo