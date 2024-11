करियर के लिए यशस्वी जायसवाल ने विराट कोहली से सीख ली हैं यह अच्छी आदतें (Video)

He's hungry for the challenge Down Under! Full Interview out tomorrow at 9 AM on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 Stay Tuned #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/P1tiYcMPFU

The way Jaiswal talks about Virat in his latest interview. Man love the way he talks so unfiltered and speaks his heart out. pic.twitter.com/ctUT7SQSUm