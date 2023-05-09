मंगलवार, 9 मई 2023
ऋद्धीमान साहा को विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में ना लेने पर भड़के फैंस, रणजी करवाते ही क्यों है?

Wriddhiman Saha ऋद्धीमान साहा आखिरी बार टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा साल 2021 में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ थे। इसके बाद राहुल द्रविड़ ने उनको यह बता दिया था कि टीम आगे एक युवा विकेटकीपर को टीम में शामिल करने में दिलचस्पी रखती है। इसका उत्तर ऋद्धीमान साहा ने अनमने ढंग से ठीक है में दिया था।

लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा था जिस तरह से श्रेयस अय्यर के चोटिल होने पर अजिंक्य रहाणे की वापसी हुई है। वैसे ही ऋद्धीमान साहा की वापसी टेस्ट टीम में हो सकती है, वह भी तक जब भारत को एक अनुभवी विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज की World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में जरुरत पड़ सकती है और ऋषभ पंत चोटिल हैं।

लेकिन इसके उलट भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई)  ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल के लिए चोटिल लोकेश राहुल की जगह विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज इशान किशन को टीम में शामिल शामिल किया।

 बीसीसीआई से जारी बयान में सचिव जय शाह ने कहा, ‘‘ अखिल भारतीय सीनियर चयन समिति ने लोकेश राहुल की जगह (डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के लिए) इशान किशन को चुना है।’’

उन्होंने बताया, ‘‘  राहुल को लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर के बीच एक मई को टाटा आईपीएल 2023 के 43वें मैच में क्षेत्ररक्षण के दौरान दाहिने जांघ में चोट लग गई थी।’’

उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल की जल्द से जल्द सर्जरी होगी और वह रिहैबिलिटेशन के लिए राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी में रहेंगे।

बीसीसीआई के बयान के अनुसार, ‘‘विशेषज्ञों से विचार-विमर्श के बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि राहुल की जल्द से जल्द सर्जरी होगी। वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आगामी आईसीसी विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप  के फाइनल से बाहर हो गए हैं।’’

इस पर क्रिकेट फैंस का यह सवाल रहा कि जब आईपीएल के प्रदर्शन पर ही टेस्ट टीम में खिलाड़ी को मौका देना है तो फिर रणजी ट्रॉफी होती ही क्यों है। ऋद्धीमान साहा के फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स करके अपना वाजिब गुस्सा बोर्ड की चयन समिति पर निकाला।
