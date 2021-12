टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डक पर आउट होने में विराट कोहली अब सिर्फ इस कप्तान से हैं पीछे

Most Ducks as Test Captain:- 13: Stephen Fleming 10: Virat Kohli* 10: Graeme Smith 08: Hansir Cronje 08: MS Dhoni 08: Michael Atherton #INDvNZ

Most ducks as Test Captain at home:- 6: Virat Kohli 6: Greg Chappell 6: Stephen Fleming #INDvNZ

Indian captains with 5 or More Ducks in a year



Kapil Dev (1983)

(2017)

Virat Kohli 2021)*#INDvNZ