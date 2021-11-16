विराट के रेस्टोरेंट में LGBTQ+ को घुसने का अधिकार नहीं! सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खबर

Thread | @imVkohli runs a chain of restaurants, One8Commune, across Pune, Delhi & Kolkata. Their @Zomato listings say, "Stags are not allowed". I called the Pune branch, they confirmed that entry is allowed only for cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women. pic.twitter.com/H9uCgvjhQC

#Shameful @imVkohli how could u ignore this? if you own these restaurants then you should check these craps https://t.co/b17yz8T5hv

सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह बात तब सामने आयी जब विराट कोहली के पुणे स्थित One8 commune नामक रेस्टोरेंट पर किसी ने जोमेटो लिस्टिंग देखने के बाद फोन घुमाया। लिस्टिंग पर यह लिखा था कि स्टैग एंट्री प्रतिबंधित है, यानि की सिर्फ युगल को ही रेस्ट्रॉंट में अंदर आने की अनुमति थी।

Restaurants banning #LGBTQIA guests is not new in India! Guests are primarily discriminated against based on their attire, if it is visibly gender-bending! But @imVkohli joining that lot of #homophobic resturant owners is a shock! Hope there is some misunderstanding! #queer pic.twitter.com/5N5raD0CaG — Dr. Kaustav Bakshi (@BakshiKaustav) November 15, 2021

Propoganda merchants should shut their mouths....Kohli doesn't personally run a restaurant he owns it ..your using his name just to gain attention nothing else...Chad Kohli — Darsh Chawda (@gigachad03) November 15, 2021

It sounds weird.



How do they check and confirm you're "gay" or the allowed categories? Do they need bedroom pics, medical records?



It sounds like someone picked on the word "stag" and called the restaurant and created a story.



Weird. — Bhartiy (@BhartiyAbroad) November 15, 2021

संभवत इस मुद्दे पर जल्द ही विराट कोहली की ओर से आधिकारिक रूप से बयान आ जाएगा। विराट कोहली के तमाम फैंस तो यह ही चाहेंगे कि यह खबर गलत हो।





टी-20 विश्वकप के बाद टी-20 की कप्तानी छो़ड चुके विराट कोहली ने बीसीसीआई से अभी विश्राम मांगा है। यही कारण है कि वह भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड की टी-20 सीरीज में भाग नहीं ले रहे। पहले टेस्ट में भी वह टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलते हुए नहीं देिखाई देंगे और कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे को कप्तानी सौपी जाएगी।





विराट कोहली न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में वापसी करेंगे और टेस्ट की कप्तानी भी संभालेंगे।

वहीं विराट कोहली फैन क्लब की मानें तो विराट कोहली ऐसा कर ही नहीं सकते। वह समाज के कुछ खास लोगों से बैर निकालने वाले लोगों में से नहीं है।