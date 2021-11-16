विराट के रेस्टोरेंट में LGBTQ+ को घुसने का अधिकार नहीं! सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खबर

Thread | @imVkohli runs a chain of restaurants, One8Commune, across Pune, Delhi & Kolkata. Their @Zomato listings say, "Stags are not allowed". I called the Pune branch, they confirmed that entry is allowed only for cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women. pic.twitter.com/H9uCgvjhQC— Jeet (@IndraJeet_G) November 14, 2021
. @imvkohli fourth genders RSS allowed in your restaurants ?#JustAsking pic.twitter.com/R4uhN7SUe0— 11/93 ☭ (@RajeshPillai_) November 15, 2021
When Virat Kohli sees a LGBTQ member sitting in his restaurant pic.twitter.com/B1927M6rpS— Bilawal (@Tweetbybilal) November 15, 2021
#Shameful @imVkohli how could u ignore this? if you own these restaurants then you should check these craps https://t.co/b17yz8T5hv— shivam sharma (@PhoenixQueerion) November 15, 2021
Restaurants banning #LGBTQIA guests is not new in India! Guests are primarily discriminated against based on their attire, if it is visibly gender-bending! But @imVkohli joining that lot of #homophobic resturant owners is a shock! Hope there is some misunderstanding! #queer pic.twitter.com/5N5raD0CaG— Dr. Kaustav Bakshi (@BakshiKaustav) November 15, 2021
Propoganda merchants should shut their mouths....Kohli doesn't personally run a restaurant he owns it ..your using his name just to gain attention nothing else...Chad Kohli— Darsh Chawda (@gigachad03) November 15, 2021
It sounds weird.— Bhartiy (@BhartiyAbroad) November 15, 2021
How do they check and confirm you're "gay" or the allowed categories? Do they need bedroom pics, medical records?
It sounds like someone picked on the word "stag" and called the restaurant and created a story.
Weird.