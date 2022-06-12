'यह अति है', नूपुर का पुतला टांगने पर पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद का खौला खून

This is an of hanging in Karnataka.

Simply cannot believe that this is 21st century, India.

I would urge everyone to leave politics aside and let sanity prevail. This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/Bl1K7Ke9qf — (@venkateshprasad) June 10, 2022

The whataboutery to this tweet is simply unbelievable. News channels along with justifiers and people indulging in whataboutery are significant contributors to the pitiful situation. This is not just an effigy By the way,but a threat to more than one person in no uncertain terms. https://t.co/xeLtajrvdB — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 12, 2022

And if whataboutery is the name of the game then the list of hurting sentiments of the majority population are endless. When journalists to Parliamentarians , to leading newspapers to so called leading actors mock Hindu Gods,only Sanatan Dharam has shown tolerance time and again. https://t.co/Kc5ACpg6Pv — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 12, 2022

भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने बेलगावी में मुसलमानों की एक मस्जिद के बाहर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की पूर्व नेता नुपुर शर्मा के पुतले को फांसी पर लटकाए जाने पर खुल कर कहा है कि यह 21वीं सदी में बहुत ज्यादा है।वेंकटेश ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में कहा,“यह कर्नाटक में लटका हुआ नूपुर शर्मा का पुतला है। बस विश्वास नहीं कर सकता कि यह 21 वीं सदी का भारत है। मैं सभी से राजनीति को एक तरफ छोड़कर विवेक को कायम रखने का आग्रह करूंगा। यह बहुत ज्यादा है।”पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने अपनी आशंका भी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की हरकतें आने वाली चीजों का संकेत हो सकती हैं और ये एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं। उन्होंने कहा,“इस ट्वीट के बारे में क्या अविश्वसनीय है। समाचार चैनलों के साथ-साथ औचित्यपूर्ण और व्हाट्सबाउट में लिप्त लोगों का दयनीय स्थिति में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। यह केवल एक पुतला नहीं है, बल्कि अनिश्चित शर्तों में एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा है।”इस बीच, दिल्ली पुलिस ने भाजपा की पूर्व प्रवक्ता नूपुर शर्मा और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी तथा विवादास्पद पुजारी यति नरसिंहन सहित 31 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ एवं कथित तौर पर नफरत फैलाने व धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है।दूसरी प्राथमिकी में जिन लोगों के नाम शामिल हैं, उनमें पैगंबर मोहम्मद के खिलाफ कथित टिप्पणी को लेकर दिल्ली भाजपा मीडिया इकाई के पूर्व प्रमुख नवीन कुमार जिंदल को निष्कासित कर दिया गया और नूपुर को पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया गया। इस एफआईआर में पत्रकार सबा नकवी और अन्य लोगों का नाम शामिल है।