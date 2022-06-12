रविवार, 12 जून 2022
  Venkatesh Prasad slams Protestors for hanging Nupur Sharma effigy

'यह अति है', नूपुर का पुतला टांगने पर पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद का खौला खून

Last Updated: रविवार, 12 जून 2022 (18:09 IST)
बेंगलुरु: भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने बेलगावी में मुसलमानों की एक मस्जिद के बाहर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की पूर्व नेता नुपुर शर्मा के पुतले को फांसी पर लटकाए जाने पर खुल कर कहा है कि यह 21वीं सदी में बहुत ज्यादा है।

वेंकटेश ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में कहा,“यह कर्नाटक में लटका हुआ नूपुर शर्मा का पुतला है। बस विश्वास नहीं कर सकता कि यह 21 वीं सदी का भारत है। मैं सभी से राजनीति को एक तरफ छोड़कर विवेक को कायम रखने का आग्रह करूंगा। यह बहुत ज्यादा है।”
पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने अपनी आशंका भी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की हरकतें आने वाली चीजों का संकेत हो सकती हैं और ये एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं। उन्होंने कहा,“इस ट्वीट के बारे में क्या अविश्वसनीय है। समाचार चैनलों के साथ-साथ औचित्यपूर्ण और व्हाट्सबाउट में लिप्त लोगों का दयनीय स्थिति में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। यह केवल एक पुतला नहीं है, बल्कि अनिश्चित शर्तों में एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा है।”
इस बीच, दिल्ली पुलिस ने भाजपा की पूर्व प्रवक्ता नूपुर शर्मा और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी तथा विवादास्पद पुजारी यति नरसिंहन सहित 31 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ एवं कथित तौर पर नफरत फैलाने व धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है।
दूसरी प्राथमिकी में जिन लोगों के नाम शामिल हैं, उनमें पैगंबर मोहम्मद के खिलाफ कथित टिप्पणी को लेकर दिल्ली भाजपा मीडिया इकाई के पूर्व प्रमुख नवीन कुमार जिंदल को निष्कासित कर दिया गया और नूपुर को पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया गया। इस एफआईआर में पत्रकार सबा नकवी और अन्य लोगों का नाम शामिल है।(वार्ता)


