वैंकटेश प्रसाद से लेकर आम फैंस ने टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन को लगाई लताड़

Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 9, 2023
Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton. https://t.co/LbzKKH8ynw
Dropping Ishan Kishan who made 200 in his last match shows how incompetent BCCI and team management has become in front of its captain and coach. Rohit sharma should be asked to go.— Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) January 10, 2023
KL Rahul Sunil Shetty ka nahi BCCI ka damad hain jisko inform Ishan Kishan ki jagah wk bana ke khila rahe hain pic.twitter.com/6RpTL9jXdj
— Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) January 10, 2023
Glad that Ishan Kishan, who scored just a puny double century in last ODI is dropped and high performing tapasvi king KL Rahul is back.
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 10, 2023
: Karun Nair Scores Triple Hundred vs ENG
: Karun Nair dropped in next Test
: Ishan Kishan scores Double hundred vs BAN
: Ishan Kishan dropped in next ODI
Sole reason for this to accomodate
KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/86mJZZVn14
— Vaibhav (@vabby_16) January 9, 2023
Sacrificing Ishan Kishan to accommodate KL Rahul in the ODI team is very disappointing. For how long the team management will continue to mess up selections?